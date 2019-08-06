Falcon Point Capital Has Lowered Position in Perficient (PRFT) by $770,148 as Market Value Rose; Noodles & Co (NDLS) Shareholder Goodwin Daniel L Upped Its Position

Goodwin Daniel L increased its stake in Noodles & Co (NDLS) by 70.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodwin Daniel L bought 149,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 361,400 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, up from 212,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodwin Daniel L who had been investing in Noodles & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.77M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.39. About 548,020 shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR LOSS $0.01 TO $+0.03; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ Noodles & Co Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDLS); 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS ON MAY 8, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT SUSAN DAGGETT, INTERIM CFO, LEAVING COMPANY EFFECTIVE MAY 18 – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 14/03/2018 – Noodles 4Q Loss/Shr 1c

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc. (PRFT) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 28,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.46% . The institutional investor held 124,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 152,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $35.5. About 524,785 shares traded or 52.92% up from the average. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 30.47% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 19/04/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital B2B Commerce Solutions at Magento Imagine 2018; 01/05/2018 – Perficient Narrows 2018 View To EPS 67c-EPS 79c; 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – Perficient Digital Receives Internet Advertising Competition Award for the Jackson Energy Authority

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 398 were accumulated by Us National Bank & Trust De. 12,336 were accumulated by Dsam Prns (London). Millrace Asset Group Inc accumulated 91,042 shares or 2.1% of the stock. Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) for 10,303 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Blackrock owns 4.95 million shares. Loomis Sayles Co L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 825 shares. Los Angeles & Equity Rech Incorporated has 39,205 shares. Aqr Capital Limited Liability Com owns 170,784 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New York-based Metropolitan Life Ins New York has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Ls Advisors Ltd Llc has 7,415 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.01% or 823,509 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 116,672 shares. Edge Wealth Ltd Co has invested 0% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 25,360 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $24,848 activity.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 230,028 shares to 868,970 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 21,611 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,784 shares, and has risen its stake in R1 Rcm Inc..

More notable recent Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) CEO Jeff Davis on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 04, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “100 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Hedge Funds Think About Perficient, Inc. (PRFT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Perficient Inc (PRFT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bull of the Day: Perficient (PRFT) – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 12, 2019.