Falcon Point Capital Has Lowered Its Proofpoint (PFPT) Holding by $570,152; Stock Price Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Held by Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 8.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 4,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 48,561 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, down from 53,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $124.08. About 378,613 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss $40.4M-Loss $37.3M; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 20.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 16,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 94,227 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, up from 78,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.48% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 8.05M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE) by 21,611 shares to 121,784 shares, valued at $4.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,505 shares, and has risen its stake in R1 Rcm Inc..

More notable recent Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Proofpoint Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Proofpoint Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:PFPT – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Proofpoint to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019. More interesting news about Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Purchase Proofpoint At $105, Earn 8.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: DE, PFPT, MRVL – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 EPS, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual EPS reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” on August 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

