Falcon Point Capital Has Lowered Its Integra Life Sciences (IART) Stake by $3.22 Million as Market Value Rose; Cambridge Trust Company Cut Its 3M Co (MMM) Position as Stock Declined

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Integra Life Sciences (IART) by 72.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 58,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 22,097 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 80,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Integra Life Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $61.4. About 371,816 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 19/04/2018 – DJ Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corpo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IART); 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 14/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Integra LifeSciences Corp.- The humeral stems trials are packaged in a kit for Titan Modular Shoulder System. Each kit; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE TO $2.34 TO $2.42; 07/05/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Announces Amendment and Extension of Credit Facility; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c

Cambridge Trust Company decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 38.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Trust Company sold 31,086 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 49,198 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.53M, down from 80,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Trust Company who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.53 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 18/04/2018 – S. Korea 3M Koribor Yield at 1.65% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 15/03/2018 – U.S. 3M Libor Yield at 2.20% by End-2Q vs 2.05% Prior (Survey); 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – FASTPARTNER AB – LOAN RUNS WITH VARIABLE INTEREST RATE OF STIBOR 3M + 2.45 PERCENTAGE POINTS WITH MATURITY IN SEPTEMBER 2021; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 30/05/2018 – 3M INDIA LTD TMIN.NS – MARCH QTR NET PROFIT 930.5 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 903.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 22/03/2018 – SAMHALLSBYGGNADSBOLAGET l NORDEN AB SBBb.ST – BONDS HAVE A FLOATING RATE CORRESPONDING TO STIBOR 3M PLUS 6.25 PERCENT AND ARE DUE IN JUNE 2018

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $185.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 16,577 shares to 160,405 shares, valued at $6.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Icf International (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 24,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,982 shares, and has risen its stake in R1 Rcm Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gemmer Asset Llc reported 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Eaton Vance holds 0.01% or 108,289 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 13,410 shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha invested 0.15% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). The Alabama-based Mesirow Fincl Inv Mngmt has invested 1.13% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Monarch Prns Asset Management Lc holds 0.17% or 21,177 shares in its portfolio. 402,316 were reported by Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership. Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Nordea Investment Mgmt, Sweden-based fund reported 89,838 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Tarbox Family Office holds 0% or 20 shares in its portfolio. 24,864 are owned by Guggenheim Ltd Llc. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 10,908 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,071 shares.

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60 million for 23.62 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 0.78% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.47B for 16.74 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.36% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $176,260 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Freestone Capital Holdg Ltd Liability Co has 0.01% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,931 shares. Sandhill Cap Partners Llc owns 17,805 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 479,142 shares. Agf Invs Inc holds 366,197 shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 79,915 shares. Rodgers Brothers invested in 31,039 shares or 1.5% of the stock. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.38% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Brown Advisory Securities reported 0.18% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Merriman Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 1,536 shares in its portfolio. 1,725 were accumulated by Mngmt Assoc. Farmers National Bank owns 0.39% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 4,255 shares. Canandaigua State Bank Trust owns 24,161 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. New England Research & holds 6,145 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company owns 35,234 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. Capital Research holds 6.60 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.