Falcon Point Capital Has Lowered Its Fireeye (FEYE) Stake by $365,760 as Stock Value Declined; Westover Capital Advisors Increased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $358,254

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc. (FEYE) by 5.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 22,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 414,285 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, down from 437,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Fireeye Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.72. About 444,233 shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 16/04/2018 – FireEye and Oracle Collaborate on Cloud Transformation; 16/04/2018 – FIREEYE & ORACLE COLLABORATE ON CLOUD TRANSFORMATION; 21/05/2018 – FIREEYE TO USE PART OF PROCEEDS TO BUY PART OF ’35 CONV NOTES; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Rev $820M-$830M; 04/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Axon Enterprise and FireEye; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees FY18 Adj EPS $0.00-Adj EPS 4c; 19/04/2018 – DJ FireEye Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FEYE); 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q REV. $199.1M, EST. $194.5M; 03/05/2018 – FireEye Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Westover Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 82.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westover Capital Advisors Llc bought 3,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,755 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $797,000, up from 3,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westover Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $138.4 lastly. It is down 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 02/05/2018 – Microsoft and Apple could get bans on Skype and FaceTime lifted in the UAE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft rose after the company announced a major reorganization; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 17/05/2018 – Zerto Announces Microsoft as Global Sponsor of ZertoCON 2018; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Earnings: Server Sales Growth Muted — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Microsoft Corporation – MSFT

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 230,028 shares to 868,970 shares, valued at $2.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 124,676 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,828 shares, and has risen its stake in Play Agsinc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 2.39M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 264,777 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Twin Tree Management LP reported 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 350 shares. Blair William & Il invested 0.01% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). 300 are owned by Focused Wealth Mgmt Inc. Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors holds 22,960 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 11,028 shares stake. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 5,244 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt reported 989,523 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE).

Analysts await FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.17 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.21 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by FireEye, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.09% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 50,697 are held by Lincluden Mgmt Limited. Reilly Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 25,761 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance holds 4.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 60,000 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested 5.36% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mengis Capital Mgmt stated it has 4.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 7,384 were reported by St Johns Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company. Chilton Invest Company Lc invested 5.44% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Haverford Financial Ser reported 82,033 shares stake. Cohen And Steers holds 0.03% or 100,605 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 3.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meyer Handelman holds 3.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 628,998 shares. Hanseatic Management Services owns 49,041 shares. Logan Mgmt Incorporated owns 261,869 shares. 37,587 are held by Horizon Llc.

Westover Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $162.39 million and $192.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 69,443 shares to 168,557 shares, valued at $8.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.