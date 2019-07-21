Falcon Point Capital Has Lifted Position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) as Share Price Declined; As Caterpillar (CAT) Stock Value Declined, Holder Arrow Financial Decreased Its Position

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 59.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 4,725 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,280 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $445,000, down from 8,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $136.23. About 4.84M shares traded or 10.96% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS GROUP PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar 1Q Net $1.67B; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar Names New CFO; Current CFO Halverson’s Retirement Is Effective May 4 — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Caterpillar: Younessi’s Replacement Will Be Named Soon; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. April 3-Month Total Machines Retail Sales Up 28%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 04/04/2018 – U.S. floats talks after China strikes back in trade fight; 13/03/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 8-K

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 23,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $113.55. About 207,633 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 36.63% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – Metavant makes a debut: Vivek Ramaswamy launches biotech #7 and builds a diabetes pipeline with Ligand deal; 06/03/2018 – Ligand Licenses Glucagon Receptor Antagonist Program to Roivant Sciences; 24/04/2018 – LAKEWOOD CAPITAL RECENTLY SHORTED LIGAND, IRHYTHM: 1Q LETTER; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees FY18 Adj EPS $4.85; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $184M; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND LICENSES GLUCAGON RECEPTOR ANTAGONIST PROGRAM TO ROIVANT; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – Ligand Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972

More notable recent Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 3 Value Stocks Are Absurdly Cheap Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Technically Fragile Dow Stocks to Short – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Caterpillar goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), A Stock That Climbed 74% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bert’s Dividend Stock Watch List – June And July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.12 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.15 from last year’s $2.97 per share. CAT’s profit will be $1.78 billion for 10.92 P/E if the $3.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.94 actual earnings per share reported by Caterpillar Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust owns 3,795 shares. Twin Management holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 54,820 shares. Strategic Financial, New York-based fund reported 15,100 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Co accumulated 1.86M shares. D L Carlson Invest Grp invested in 1.29% or 32,569 shares. Coldstream Cap Mngmt, Washington-based fund reported 23,469 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life reported 14,617 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Com holds 0.22% or 182,795 shares. Personal Cap Advsr Corporation holds 0% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 2,385 shares. Stillwater Limited Co invested in 0.96% or 17,361 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon holds 4.68M shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Thomas Story Son Ltd reported 8,400 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Natl Pension stated it has 0.33% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Hrt Ltd Com reported 36,029 shares stake.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Llc owns 17,969 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 7,614 shares. Blackrock owns 0.02% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 2.74M shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.01% or 37,000 shares. Quantbot Technology LP stated it has 100 shares. 7,726 were reported by Ameritas Invest Prns. Northern Trust Corp invested in 375,542 shares. 20,203 were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 115,453 were reported by Kornitzer Mgmt Ks. United Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 33,298 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Ltd Company has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company reported 2,862 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 330,640 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 259,748 shares. Comerica Bank holds 27,293 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $864,670 activity. $108,202 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ligand down 12% on Promacta rights sale – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “XBI, IONS, LGND, GBT: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 03/06/2019: LGND,NVS,INFI,HCR,VSTM,SRPT – Nasdaq” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “5 Small Cap Stocks With Growth AND Value – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.