Falcon Point Capital Has Lifted Its Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Position by $831,750 as Share Price Declined; Iberiabank Lifted Its Us Bancorp (USB) Holding by $1.61 Million; Share Value Rose

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.22% . The institutional investor held 30,505 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 23,851 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.45% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $94.05. About 357,778 shares traded. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Rigenerand Srl | autologous human adipose perivascular stromal cells genetically modified to secrete soluble Tumor Necrosis Factor-related Apoptosis-inducing Ligand (sTRAIL) | N/A | 05/22/2018 | Treatment of Pancreatic Cancer | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 29/05/2018 – Ligand Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals: Guidance Includes Payments From Recently Announced License Agreement With Roivant Sciences GmbH; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA SAYS UNDER AGREEMENT, CO TO RECEIVE POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $548.8 MLN – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 07/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UNDERREPORTED POTENTIAL AGGREGATE MILESTONE PAYMENTS RELATED TO LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT SCIENCES FOR LGD-6972; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND)

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 134.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 33,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 58,433 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, up from 24,870 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 4.66M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ubs Etracs (AMU) by 25,585 shares to 24,887 shares, valued at $399,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 34,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,775 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Markets Etf (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest accumulated 16,350 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Redmond Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.38% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) or 18,027 shares. Westpac reported 0% stake. Bahl & Gaynor invested 1.43% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). South Dakota Investment Council invested 1.08% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bessemer Gp holds 3.59 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Moreover, Riverbridge Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 8,637 shares. Wealthquest reported 0.13% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated invested in 0.14% or 7,435 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd owns 16,150 shares. Howland Capital Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0.63% or 161,245 shares. Vanguard has invested 0.22% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). 118,801 were accumulated by Schulhoff And. Old Bancorporation In invested 0.04% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Personal Advsr Corp has 0% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 40,134 shares to 115,360 shares, valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) by 10,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,333 shares, and cut its stake in Strategic Education Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Exane Derivatives has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 720 shares. 83,884 are held by Barclays Public Limited Company. Susquehanna Gp Llp invested in 8,433 shares. Systematic Limited Partnership holds 0.04% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) or 10,275 shares. The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Sg Americas Llc holds 0.01% or 6,284 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.05% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Aperio Group has 20,967 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott owns 29,168 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ami Asset Mngmt Corporation has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). 62,766 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Tygh Mngmt has 1.07% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Quantbot Techs Lp owns 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 100 shares. Blackrock owns 2.74M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Granahan Inv Mgmt Ma holds 0.23% or 34,074 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $1.70 million activity. Aryeh Jason also bought $397,287 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) on Monday, July 29. Davis Todd C bought 1,000 shares worth $93,594. Patel Sunil had bought 1,000 shares worth $95,980 on Friday, August 2.