Falcon Point Capital Has Lifted Its Icf International (ICFI) Position; Jupiter Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake By $322,740

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd increased Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) stake by 109.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd acquired 1,956 shares as Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL)'s stock rose 8.16%. The Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 3,740 shares with $619,000 value, up from 1,784 last quarter. Lauder Estee Cos Inc now has $65.97 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $182.31. About 313,782 shares traded. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500.

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Icf International (ICFI) stake by 150.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc acquired 29,877 shares as Icf International (ICFI)'s stock rose 10.94%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 49,689 shares with $3.78M value, up from 19,812 last quarter. Icf International now has $1.57B valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $83.12. About 65,092 shares traded. ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) has risen 16.70% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.70% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Why The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.'s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance" on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should You Be Excited About The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.'s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 03, 2019, Fool.com published: "The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool" on July 18, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos had 14 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 6 by Berenberg. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Thursday, March 7. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, April 8 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Wells Fargo. J.P. Morgan upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $175 target in Thursday, March 7 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Overweight” rating.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd decreased Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) stake by 67,227 shares to 647,773 valued at $83.99 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 90,525 shares and now owns 786,591 shares. Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc invested 0.03% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Verition Fund Management Llc owns 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,500 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 7,243 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Invesco holds 681,616 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt has invested 0.09% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 2,186 shares. Fmr Lc reported 0.35% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Montag A Assocs accumulated 1,462 shares. Hexavest Inc accumulated 249,956 shares. Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp has 0.02% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 459,126 shares. L S holds 9,951 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation invested in 0.07% or 85,916 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma invested in 0.07% or 26,928 shares. Illinois-based New England Research And Mgmt has invested 1.34% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 sales for $115.33 million activity. Polcer Gregory also sold $7.04 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 5. PARSONS RICHARD D had sold 8,187 shares worth $1.26M on Tuesday, February 12. Hertzmark Hudis Jane sold $4.36 million worth of stock. O’HARE MICHAEL sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12 million. Shares for $4.65 million were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION on Wednesday, May 8. Another trade for 11,179 shares valued at $1.52 million was made by Demsey John on Thursday, January 31. 22,788 shares were sold by MOSS SARA E, worth $3.42M on Tuesday, February 5.

Among 4 analysts covering ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. ICF International had 4 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) earned “Buy” rating by Barrington on Monday, March 4. The stock of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 27.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold ICFI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.41 million shares or 0.64% less from 16.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Financial Inc has invested 0.02% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). D E Shaw & has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 26,260 shares. 21,207 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Smart Portfolios Llc has 128 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag, Germany-based fund reported 40,317 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 3,400 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 6,894 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Rech reported 0% in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Axa holds 0.02% or 71,000 shares in its portfolio. Us Retail Bank De reported 426 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Primecap Mngmt Communications Ca has 0.01% invested in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI). Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 2,455 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% of its portfolio in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) for 12,499 shares. Kennedy Cap Mgmt stated it has 99,995 shares.

More notable recent ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "ICF International (ICFI) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq" on August 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Should ICF International, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ICFI) Weak Investment Returns Worry You? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 25, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: "ICF International (ICFI) Tops Q2 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY19 EPS/Revenue Outlook – StreetInsider.com" on August 01, 2019.