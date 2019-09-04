Falcon Point Capital Has Lifted By $420,417 Its Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Position; EURAZEO PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (EUZOF) Shorts Lowered By 0.05%

EURAZEO PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) had a decrease of 0.05% in short interest. EUZOF’s SI was 205,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.05% from 205,300 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2052 days are for EURAZEO PARIS ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF)’s short sellers to cover EUZOF’s short positions. It closed at $65.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) stake by 11.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc acquired 18,279 shares as Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI)’s stock declined 33.77%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 171,953 shares with $4.00 million value, up from 153,674 last quarter. Boingo Wireless Inc. now has $538.44M valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $12.7. About 601,815 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 910,088 shares. White Pine Capital Lc holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 122,360 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 8,775 shares. State Street Corporation invested in 878,312 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp invested 0.02% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Cortina Asset Management Ltd Company, Wisconsin-based fund reported 304,347 shares. Moreover, Tudor Et Al has 0.04% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 42,076 shares. Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Qs Investors Lc invested in 98,589 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Granite Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 674,766 shares or 0.89% of all its holdings. Pdt Prtn Lc invested in 51,411 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards & Inc has invested 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Fmr Limited reported 0.02% stake. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 216,971 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) stake by 28,524 shares to 124,354 valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) stake by 42,293 shares and now owns 36,084 shares. Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Verizon and Boingo Team Up to Extend 5G Coverage – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Shaw Provides Dividend Rate Notice for Cumulative Redeemable Floating Rate Class 2 Preferred Shares, Series B – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “More Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service in more places with more smartphones – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Qualcomm targets Wi-Fi market in push to expand beyond phones – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cambium Networks Announces the Purchase of Xirrus Wi-Fi Networks from Riverbed Technology, Inc. – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More recent Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Investor AB Has An Interesting Dividend Growth Profile – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2017. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “Moncler: Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2016. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3i Group: A Cheap And Under-Followed Private Equity Company With Good Growth Prospects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 08, 2017 was also an interesting one.

Eurazeo is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies in the Fintech sector. The company has market cap of $5.10 billion. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities. It has a 8.71 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in United States, France, Italy, and other European countries.