Falcon Point Capital Has Increased Its Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Stake; Vanguard Group Raised By $543,072 Its Old Second Bancorp Ill (OSBC) Stake

Vanguard Group Inc increased Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC) stake by 3.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vanguard Group Inc acquired 45,256 shares as Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (OSBC)’s stock declined 0.83%. The Vanguard Group Inc holds 1.34M shares with $16.86 million value, up from 1.29 million last quarter. Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill now has $346.80M valuation. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 56,132 shares traded. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) has declined 13.55% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.55% the S&P500. Some Historical OSBC News: 05/04/2018 – Old Second Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Patriot Financial Partners GP Exits Position in Old Second; 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.27; 27/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC OSBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17.5; 26/03/2018 Old Second Short-Interest Ratio Rises 276% to 13 Days; 20/04/2018 – DJ Old Second Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSBC); 25/04/2018 – OLD SECOND BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) stake by 15.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc acquired 46,653 shares as Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)’s stock rose 27.70%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 352,483 shares with $3.54 million value, up from 305,830 last quarter. Vonage Holdings Corp. now has $3.15B valuation. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $13.01. About 1.69M shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 08/05/2018 – VONAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 7.0C; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and Enterprise Segments; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 29/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Vonage Launches New Integration Suite, Introduces SugarCRM Integration; 04/04/2018 – VONAGE NAMES SAGI DUDAI CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as its Business Communications Partner; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 08/05/2018 – Vonage’s First Quarter Highlighted by Innovation on Vonage Business Cloud Platform and Strong Business Cloud Growth; 08/05/2018 – Vonage Holdings 1Q Rev $253.6M

Vanguard Group Inc decreased Ingevity Corp stake by 449,489 shares to 3.95M valued at $417.17M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc stake by 541,508 shares and now owns 70.92M shares. Mantech Intl Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold OSBC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 19.28 million shares or 2.81% less from 19.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Limited Company reported 9,446 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 0.01% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 109,113 shares. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has 10,559 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 45,470 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc accumulated 45,444 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) or 14,887 shares. Ameritas Ptnrs has 0.01% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC). Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 0.02% invested in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 86,000 shares. 4,789 were accumulated by Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership. Chicago Equity Prns Lc holds 37,040 shares. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.01% or 77,755 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) or 17,900 shares. Renaissance Tech accumulated 1.10 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) for 69,381 shares.

Since August 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $5,317 activity. COLLINS GARY S bought $5,317 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold VG shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 193.50 million shares or 1.06% less from 195.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 16,268 shares. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd reported 6,347 shares. 14,200 are owned by Blair William Il. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 26,426 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,668 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 79,658 shares. 2.90 million are owned by Northern Tru. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 246,455 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 346,692 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Barclays Plc reported 156,139 shares. Moreover, Kepos Cap Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Grp One Trading Lp has invested 0% in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Strs Ohio stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 75,738 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering Vonage Holdings (NYSE:VG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vonage Holdings has $1500 highest and $10 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is -3.92% below currents $13.01 stock price. Vonage Holdings had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, March 11 by Guggenheim.