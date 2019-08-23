Falcon Point Capital Has Increased Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Stake; Saga Communications (SGA)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Saga Communications Inc (SGA) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 14 funds started new and increased stock positions, while 15 decreased and sold their stock positions in Saga Communications Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 4.48 million shares, down from 4.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Saga Communications Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 11 Increased: 10 New Position: 4.

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) stake by 650.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc acquired 124,676 shares as Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)’s stock rose 29.35%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 143,828 shares with $5.56M value, up from 19,152 last quarter. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. now has $1.76 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.35. About 298,334 shares traded or 2.99% up from the average. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 24/05/2018 – New Review of the Real-world Data on the Cardiovascular Benefits Associated with the Use of Sodium-glucose Cotransporter 2 Inhibitors – touchENDOCRlNOLOGY; 29/03/2018 – IDx Founder Awarded Patent for System that Automatically Detects Measure of Cardiovascular Health; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 30/05/2018 – Avinger Announces Presentations and Posters Featuring Lumivascular Technology at New Cardiovascular Horizons Annual Conference; 25/04/2018 – LILLY AND CHINA’S NCCD ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO ADVANCE SCIENTIFIC UNDERSTANDING AND CARE FOR PEOPLE LIVING WITH DIABETES AND CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASE; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval for Repatha(R) (Evolocumab) to Prevent Heart Attack and Stroke in Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 07/05/2018 – Procella Therapeutics and Smartwise Enter Collaboration With AstraZeneca to Develop Novel Cardiovascular and Catheter-based The; 26/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Cardiovascular Diseases in Elderly Asthma; 29/03/2018 – New Published Clinical Trial Confirms NIAGEN® Supplementation Raised Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide (NAD) Levels and Potentially Improves Blood Pressure and Cardiovascular Health

The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $28.38. About 817 shares traded. Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) has declined 15.38% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SGA News: 23/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS, REPORTS RETIREMENT OF COO; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q EPS 26c; 15/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.30 per Share; 24/05/2018 – Saga Commun, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Saga Communications 1Q Net $1.53M; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Names Warren Lada to Board of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Saga Communications Chief Operating Officer Warren Lada to Retire; 06/03/2018 – Saga Communications 4Q Rev $31.5M; 24/05/2018 – Saga Communications, Inc. Announces that Chris Forgy is Appointed Senior Vice President/Operations; 24/05/2018 – SAGA COMMUNICATIONS INC – INCREASED BOARD SIZE TO SEVEN, APPOINTED WARREN LADA TO BOARD EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

Saga Communications, Inc., a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $169.03 million. It operates through two divisions, Radio and Television. It has a 12.5 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult contemporary, classic rock, news/talk, and country.

More notable recent Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Green Planet Group (GNPG) Books First Quarter Profit of $2.9 Million – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Saga Communications, Inc. (SGA) CEO Edward Christian on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Introducing Saga Communications (NASDAQ:SGA), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Saga Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Orbite Provides Corporate Update – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Carige rescue plan takes step forward on eve of ECB deadline – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Towerview Llc holds 21.56% of its portfolio in Saga Communications, Inc. for 1.16 million shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 95,450 shares or 1.74% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has 0.03% invested in the company for 32,510 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 421,074 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $227,781 activity.

More notable recent Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Earnings Match Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Meets Q4 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LULU, CSII, ODFL – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cardiovascular Systems Set to Present LIBERTY 360 Outcome – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.