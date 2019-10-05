Falcon Point Capital Has Increased Cardiovascular Systems (CSII) Holding By $696,234; Univar (UNVR) Shorts Increased By 12.29%

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII) stake by 11.53% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc acquired 16,577 shares as Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (CSII)’s stock rose 29.35%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 160,405 shares with $6.89M value, up from 143,828 last quarter. Cardiovascular Systems Inc. now has $1.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $47.47. About 126,464 shares traded. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) has risen 36.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CSII News: 02/04/2018 – CALIAN GROUP LTD – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER KEVIN FORD SUFFERED A CARDIOVASCULAR EVENT OVER EASTER WEEKEND; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Screening for Atherotic Plaques by Ultrasound for Assessing Cardiovascular Risk; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 23/05/2018 – Cardiovascular Repair and Reconstruction Devices Market Worth $4,481.5 Million by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc; 26/03/2018 – REG-FDA APPROVES INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES AND SEVERE HYPOGLYCAEMIA IN THE TRESIBA® LABEL; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 06/03/2018 – Medscape Partners with the American College of Cardiology to Improve Prevention, Treatment of Cardiovascular Disease; 07/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Pregabalin Stabilize Cardiovascular Response to Intubation; 02/04/2018 – Outcome Health Announces Initiative With WomenHeart To Bring Cardiovascular Information To Minority Groups

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) had an increase of 12.29% in short interest. UNVR's SI was 10.59M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 12.29% from 9.43M shares previously. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) has declined 18.13% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending.

Univar Inc. distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seed, micronutrients, macronutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feed; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment. It has a 956.19 P/E ratio. The firm also provides organic, inorganic, and polymer chemistries; enzymes, surfactants, solvents, dispersants, thickeners, bleaching aides, builders, chelants, alkalis, and other chemicals for the manufacturing of cleaning products; resins, pigments, solvents, thickeners, dispersants, and other additives; and epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxides, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines.

