Falcon Point Capital Has Cut Stake in Apogee Enterprises (APOG) as Stock Value Rose; Huber Capital Management Increased Its Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Holding by $632,400 as Share Price Rose

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 15,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% . The institutional investor held 55,233 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40M, down from 70,416 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Apogee Enterprises Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $981.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 64,841 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 17.53% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.53% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES – ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES SEGMENT HAS BACKLOG, ORDER PIPELINE “STRENGTH TO SUPPORT” OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN FISCAL YEARS 2019 & 2020; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Top Line Growing About 10 % in FY19; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC APOG.O SEES FY 2019 ADJUSTED SHR $3.43 TO $3.63; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.43 TO $3.63, EST. $4.05; 26/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – BOARD ELECTED NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR HERBERT K. PARKER; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES INC – SEES FISCAL 2019 REVENUE GROWTH OF APPROXIMATELY 10 PERCENT; 20/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Sees Potential in Apogee Enterprises — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES 4Q REV. $353.5M, EST. $363.3M; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital takes 6 pct stake in specialty glass maker Apogee

Huber Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huber Capital Management Llc bought 3,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The hedge fund held 25,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.18M, up from 22,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huber Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $197.79. About 1.04 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 11/04/2018 – Proposal would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs and other ‘GSIBs’; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS 1Q TRADING REV $4.39B, EST. $3.89B; 07/03/2018 – Independent: Goldman Sachs puts London staff on notice to relocate to Frankfurt by June; 17/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS – NON-COMPENSATION EXPENSES WERE $2.50 BILLION FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018, 14% HIGHER; 30/04/2018 – BlackRock Hires Two Goldman Sachs Executives for Private Equity; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter, boosted by a 38 percent jump in equities trading revenue; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Courts brace for surge in border prosecutions; 16/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs reports mean gender pay gap of 55.5 percent; 09/05/2018 – Goldman’s ‘Secret Sauce’ Wrapped in a Cheap ETF (Video)

