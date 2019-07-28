Falcon Point Capital Has Cut Its Perficient (PRFT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; Brant Point Investment Management Increased Its Ferro (Put) (FOE) Stake by $1.80 Million

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ferro Corp (Put) (FOE) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.41% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ferro Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $14.94. About 500,293 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) has declined 25.47% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.90% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 14/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to relative of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ferro Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOE); 26/04/2018 – FERRO REFINANCES AND EXPANDS CREDIT FACILITY TO OPTIMIZE CAPITAL STRUCTURE; 19/03/2018 – FERRO SA FROP.WA – DECISION FOLLOWS RESULTS OF CONTROL RUN BY TAX AUTHORITY; 13/04/2018 – Michael Ferro Sells Tronc Stake to Descendant of Former Chicago Tribune Owner; 21/03/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 4.43 BLN RUPEES VS 5.94 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 15/05/2018 – MetalBulletin: FOCUS: Ferro-chrome quarterly benchmark still has its place in the short term; 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – INCREASED ITS SENIOR-SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $500 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Ferro Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Perficient Inc. (PRFT) by 18.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 28,524 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,354 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, down from 152,878 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Perficient Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 201,126 shares traded. Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has risen 26.65% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PRFT News: 01/05/2018 – Perficient Raises 2018 View To Rev $485M-$510M; 24/05/2018 – Perficient Appoints Former Express Scripts CIO Gary Wimberly to Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – PERFICIENT – SOUTHPORT FOUNDERS JIM BUTZ AND STEVE THOMPSON AND PARTNER JOHN BAVIS JOIN CO IN KEY LEADERSHIP ROLES; 19/04/2018 – DJ Perficient Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PRFT); 01/05/2018 – Perficient 1Q Rev $120.9M; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT RAISES YEAR REV. & ADJUSTED EARNINGS OUTLOOK; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT 1Q REV. $120.9M, EST. $116.0M (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – PRFT SEES FY REV. $485.0M TO $510.0M, EST. $492.0M (2 EST.); 02/04/2018 – Perficient Acquires Southport Services Group; 01/05/2018 – PERFICIENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.44 TO $1.54, EST. $1.51 (2 EST.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PRFT shares while 70 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 27.87 million shares or 4.54% less from 29.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Liability reported 1,869 shares stake. C M Bidwell Associates Limited reported 4,075 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 141,103 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Company reported 7,495 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 89 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 2,163 shares. Parametric Limited Liability Corp owns 227,542 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 235 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 1,733 shares. Anchor Capital Advsrs Llc reported 0.05% in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT). Nomura Inc holds 0.04% or 360,775 shares in its portfolio. Loomis Sayles Commerce LP accumulated 825 shares. Seizert Capital Prtn Lc holds 21,130 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 51,177 shares.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $24,848 activity.

Analysts await Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.38 EPS, up 31.03% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PRFT’s profit will be $12.52M for 23.39 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by Perficient, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.03% EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaspine Holdings Corp. by 32,226 shares to 253,858 shares, valued at $3.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Play Agsinc. by 23,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $348,715 activity. Thomas Peter T also bought $270,640 worth of Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold FOE shares while 53 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.51 million shares or 6.02% more from 78.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 72,309 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) for 19,258 shares. Dana Investment Advsr owns 90,028 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 14,614 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. White Pine Cap Ltd Co has 0.31% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). Pennsylvania-based Pnc Svcs Gp has invested 0% in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). United Serv Automobile Association owns 13,135 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability holds 15,087 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pitcairn Company stated it has 11,156 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al owns 4.28 million shares. Wilen Inv has 2.96% invested in Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE). 102,517 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company. Huntington National Bank invested in 1,626 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 135,391 shares.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12 million and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) by 7,100 shares to 54,754 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 4,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,760 shares, and cut its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).