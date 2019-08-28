Falcon Point Capital Has Cut Its Eldorado Resorts (ERI) Stake by $332,994; Opus Capital Group Raised Aqua America (WTR) Holding

Opus Capital Group Llc increased its stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR) by 64.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Capital Group Llc bought 11,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.65% . The institutional investor held 29,008 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 17,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Capital Group Llc who had been investing in Aqua America Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $43.72. About 255,326 shares traded. Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) has risen 14.81% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.81% the S&P500. Some Historical WTR News: 25/04/2018 – Aqua America Declares June 2018 Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Named Deputy CFO Until Smeltzer’s Formal Retirement; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: CFO David Smeltzer Will Retire From His Position in Oct; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q EPS 29c; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America: Schuller Currently Serving as EVP, Strategy and Corporate Development; 30/04/2018 – Aqua America Daniel Schuller To Succeed Smeltzer as CFO; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America 1Q Rev $194.3M; 08/05/2018 – Aqua America Sees FY18 EPS $1.37-EPS $1.42; 08/03/2018 AQUA AMERICA INC WTR.N : UBS STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $36; 30/04/2018 – AQUA AMERICA CFO TO RETIRE

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc. (ERI) by 5.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 7,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% . The institutional investor held 133,405 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23M, down from 140,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Eldorado Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $37.78. About 171,467 shares traded. Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERI) has risen 8.46% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical ERI News: 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS TO BUY TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.85B; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises Tropicana Unit to Merge Its Gaming and Hotel Ops Into Eldorado Resorts; 15/05/2018 – Calixto Global Investors Buys 1.3% Position in Eldorado Resorts; 16/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Tropicana Entertainment Inc. for $1.85 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Eldorado Resorts to Fund Deal Using Cash From Previously Announced Asset Sales; 15/05/2018 – ERI Scientific Beta highlights the importance of market risk in smart beta strategies; 16/04/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS IF DEAL TERMINATED UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, TROPICANA TO PAY FEE OF $92.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – GAMING AND LEISURE – TO BUY REAL ESTATE ASSETS OF 6 CASINO PROPERTIES FROM TROPICANA ENTERTAINMENT FOR $1.21 BLN, EXCLUSIVE OF TAXES AND DEAL FEES; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS – CO, ELDORADO RESORTS RECEIVED REQUEST FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION FROM FTC RELATED WITH REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION; 27/04/2018 – The Cordish Companies and Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERI) Announce New Joint Venture to Develop World-Class, Mixed-Use Hospitality Destination in Pompano, FL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ERI shares while 59 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 62.40 million shares or 3.06% less from 64.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Capital Fincl Advisers Limited Com reported 8,048 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westwood Holdings Group Incorporated Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Fmr Ltd Company has invested 0.06% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Parametric Associate Ltd Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 241,535 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Ltd Company accumulated 4,280 shares. Gideon Capital Advsrs reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Dorsey Wright & Associate reported 0.01% in Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI). Sei Invests accumulated 0.01% or 76,484 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 65,400 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 9,936 shares. 11,709 are held by Utd Automobile Association. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust holds 0.45% or 240,471 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Company Mn reported 1.96M shares. Millennium Mngmt Llc stated it has 50,326 shares.

More notable recent Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Best Practices For ETF Trading – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Some Mining ETFs Are On Shaky Ground – Benzinga” published on September 28, 2017, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ERI) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Eldorado Rakes in Caesars for $17 Billion – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scientific Beta Factor Report: Q2 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 124,676 shares to 143,828 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Box Inc. by 24,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 175,350 shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).

More notable recent Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Water prices are going to rise, Rutgers-Camden professor says – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 19, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, HP, Under Armour, ‘Shark Week’ And More – Benzinga” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Aqua America, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:WTR) Returns Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Know This Before Buying Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Opus Capital Group Llc, which manages about $2.09B and $374.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc/The (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 21,111 shares to 17,867 shares, valued at $914,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sus (NYSE:HASI) by 39,830 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,375 shares, and cut its stake in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold WTR shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 98.31 million shares or 2.59% more from 95.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset One stated it has 9,838 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 25,947 shares. Prudential Fin reported 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Davis R M reported 0.01% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Assetmark holds 0% or 451 shares in its portfolio. Moors And Cabot holds 22,054 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Stevens Capital Management Limited Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Quantbot Technology Limited Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 6,300 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Blackhill reported 26,041 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation invested 0.03% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR). Millennium Management Lc holds 0% or 41,553 shares in its portfolio. 65,423 were reported by Coastline Tru Communication. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Aqua America, Inc. (NYSE:WTR).