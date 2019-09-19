Falcon Point Capital Has Cut Integra Life Sciences (IART) Holding by $3.22 Million; Valuation Rose; Royal London Asset Management LTD Upped Holding in Cdw (CDW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd bought 20,665 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 272,373 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.24M, up from 251,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.42B market cap company. The stock increased 5.78% or $6.58 during the last trading session, reaching $120.38. About 7.40 million shares traded or 726.12% up from the average. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Integra Life Sciences (IART) by 72.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 58,632 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 22,097 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 80,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Integra Life Sciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 291,889 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q EPS 14c; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Adj EPS 58c; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Comparative Effectiveness of Two Acellular Matrices (Dermacell vs. Integra) for Management of Deep Diabetic; 11/04/2018 – PRELIOS SPA PCRE.Ml – PRELIOS INTEGRA FINALIZES ACCORD WITH INSURANCE GROUP AMISSIMA FOR MANAGEMENT OF REAL ESTATE ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 Rev $1.47B-$1.49B; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program

Analysts await Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 10.17% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.59 per share. IART’s profit will be $55.60M for 23.46 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.96% negative EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $185.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 24,252 shares to 62,061 shares, valued at $984,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 59,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 174,978 shares, and has risen its stake in Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold IART shares while 65 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 68.86 million shares or 0.56% less from 69.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.52 million are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability. Wisconsin-based Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt has invested 0.08% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Thrivent For Lutherans reported 18,701 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc holds 0% or 13,534 shares in its portfolio. The California-based Pure Finance Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Eagle Asset Inc invested in 221,622 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Principal Fin accumulated 313,405 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Mngmt Lc has 0.04% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 6,250 shares. Adage Partners Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 300,000 shares. Hood River Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.58% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Wells Fargo & Com Mn, California-based fund reported 214,681 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Company invested in 31 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). The New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc reported 162,091 shares.

