Falcon Point Capital Has Boosted Position in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) as Share Value Declined; Hamilton Lane Advisors Maintains Position in Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 18,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 171,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 153,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $533.74 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.1. About 463,065 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Rev $54M-$58M; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 36c-Loss 48c

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) by 145% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 31,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 52,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 21,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 286,247 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. – ESPR; 07/03/2018 – ESPERION SAYS BEMPEDOIC ACID OBSERVED TO BE SAFE,WELL-TOLERATED; 02/05/2018 – Esperion: Met Primary Endpoint of Safety, Tolerability in Largest, Longest Duration Study; 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Patients Treated With Bempedoic Acid Also Achieved Significantly Greater Reduction of 33 % in High-Sensitivity C-reactive Protein; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION : STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR); 07/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in late-stage study; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Esperion Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2 Study of Bempedoic Acid Added-On to a PCSK9 Inhibitor in Patients with Hypercholesterolemia; 27/03/2018 – Esperion’s cholesterol drug succeeds in mid-stage study

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $188.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cloudera Inc. by 40,000 shares to 41,549 shares, valued at $455,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cytomx Therapeutics Inc. by 48,855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,898 shares, and cut its stake in Trupanion Inc. (NYSE:TRUP).

More notable recent Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Esperion (ESPR) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on March 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Commit To Buy Esperion Therapeutics At $25, Earn 17.2% Using Options – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “A Firm’s First Profit Can Mean Big Returns for Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESPR shares while 32 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 25.02 million shares or 3.96% more from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 123,334 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 575 shares. Cim Invest Mangement stated it has 7,144 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Bermuda-based Meditor Group Inc has invested 20.17% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Tudor Invest Et Al owns 5,143 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bp Public Llc has invested 0.04% in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 21,593 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Com reported 167 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc has 273,677 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). State Street holds 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) for 1.39 million shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR). Citigroup reported 16,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hamilton Lane Lc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 52,826 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank, Hawaii-based fund reported 40 shares.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fireeye Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 22,860 shares to 414,285 shares, valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everbridge Inc. by 5,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,624 shares, and cut its stake in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Corporation Et Al owns 0.04% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 42,076 shares. Benjamin F Edwards accumulated 0% or 100 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 124,488 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Herald Inv Mngmt Ltd stated it has 619,000 shares. White Pine Ltd Liability owns 122,360 shares or 1.05% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Ltd accumulated 0% or 626 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Company owns 14,615 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 7,267 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp reported 1.96 million shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 14,849 shares. Citigroup owns 13,413 shares. Ftb Advsrs owns 131 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 8,775 shares or 0% of the stock. 14,855 were reported by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Barclays Pcl holds 0.01% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) or 361,631 shares.