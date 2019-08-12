Falcon Point Capital Has Boosted Holding in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) as Stock Declined; Voloridge Investment Management Has Increased Position in Tenneco (TEN) as Market Value Declined

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 391.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 36,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 45,559 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 9,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.78 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $9.97. About 1.60M shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch: TEN Rating Watch Negative Is Driven by Expectation for Substantial Increase in Leverage Following FDML Transaction; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco to Also Separate the Combined Businesses Into Two Independent, Publicly Traded Companies Through a Tax-Free Spin-Off to Hldrs; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Federal-Mogul LLC; 18/05/2018 – TENNECO NAMES JASON HOLLAR CFO; 12/04/2018 – Tenneco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 27/04/2018 – Tenneco Expects Constant Currency Rev Growth of 8% in 2Q; 10/04/2018 – S&P PLACED TENNECO INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB+’; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco Buy of Federal-Mogul Will Lead to Combination of Tenneco’s Clean Air Pdt Line and Federal-Mogul’s Powertrain Business; 10/04/2018 – Tenneco: Separation of Companies Occurring in the 2H of 2019; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO INC – FEDERAL-MOGUL IS BEING ACQUIRED FROM ICAHN ENTERPRISES L.P

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc. (WIFI) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 18,279 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.77% . The institutional investor held 171,953 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 153,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.86 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.36% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $12.08. About 411,448 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has declined 32.80% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Announces Participation at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.45, REV VIEW $231.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management Buys 4.5% Position in Boingo Wireless; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 4,712 shares to 48,561 shares, valued at $5.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jack In The Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4,281 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,881 shares, and cut its stake in Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

More notable recent Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “FOCUS-Waymo tests Wi-Fi in driverless taxis hoping perks can route it past rivals – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sonos Tipped to Release Portable Speaker With Bluetooth Support – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hammer Announces Completion of First West Africa Market: Freetown, Sierra Leone – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI): Is Breakeven Near? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited owns 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 69,143 shares. Geode Management Ltd holds 0% or 525,379 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gp Inc has 3.37 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Capital Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 1.96M shares. Millrace Asset Gru holds 74,341 shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. 952,100 were reported by Polar Asset Management Prtn. Sei Invests Co stated it has 0% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership, Texas-based fund reported 1.96M shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Renaissance Limited Com holds 2.88M shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership owns 556,312 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 77,397 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv has 0% invested in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) for 238,403 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $658,880 activity. Hollar Jason M. bought 60,000 shares worth $566,280.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “DRiVâ„¢ Expands Monroe® Quick-Strut®, OESpectrum® and Magnumâ„¢ Ride Control Coverage – GuruFocus.com” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Tenneco Trades Sharply Higher After Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) For Its 6.2% Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “40 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.32 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Ozk by 60,345 shares to 14,202 shares, valued at $412,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever N V (NYSE:UN) by 40,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,897 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TEN shares while 48 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 51.61 million shares or 5.26% more from 49.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resource Inc owns 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 67,942 shares. Bartlett Co Lc holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acr Alpine Capital Limited invested in 2.05M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Voloridge Inv Ltd Liability accumulated 45,559 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Asset Mgmt Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,235 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 165,692 shares. Macquarie Gp reported 1.74 million shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 77,895 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Valley Natl Advisers Inc holds 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 8 shares. Gotham Asset Limited Liability Co owns 112,538 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.01% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Northern Trust Corp holds 0% or 661,003 shares. Convergence Investment Partners Ltd Co reported 6,450 shares stake. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 1,282 shares. 942,815 are owned by Ameriprise Inc.