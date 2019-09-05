Falcon Point Capital Has Boosted By $831,750 Its Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) Position; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Has 0.97 Sentiment

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND) stake by 27.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc acquired 6,654 shares as Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LGND)’s stock declined 27.22%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 30,505 shares with $3.84M value, up from 23,851 last quarter. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. now has $1.67 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 526,440 shares traded or 37.87% up from the average. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has declined 57.51% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LGND News: 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS NOW ANTICIPATES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY $184 MLN – SEC FILING; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LGND); 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS INC LGND.O FY2018 REV VIEW $186.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Ligand to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Backs FY18 Rev $184M; 06/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS – PER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH ROIVANT, CO TO RECEIVE TOTAL POTENTIAL LICENSE & MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO $533.8 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Ligand Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.85 Vs Previous View of $4.22/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LIGAND PHARMA 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.55; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT

Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.14, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 126 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 130 reduced and sold their equity positions in Mellanox Technologies LTD. The institutional investors in our database now own: 34.61 million shares, down from 37.90 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Mellanox Technologies LTD in top ten equity positions decreased from 17 to 16 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 61 Reduced: 69 Increased: 56 New Position: 70.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. holds 29.48% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for 841,565 shares. Twin Securities Inc. owns 195,000 shares or 12.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Omni Partners Llp has 8.32% invested in the company for 635,984 shares. The New York-based Havens Advisors Llc has invested 7.56% in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 285,590 shares.

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “What the Suddenly Shaky Mellanox Deal Means for Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” on September 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mellanox’s New Solutions to Enhance Data Center Performance – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mellanox-Nvidia merger spread balloons after Trump tweets – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA’s Earnings Plunged As Expected – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia Stock Rides the Trump-China Roller Coaster – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, makes, and sells interconnect products and solutions. The company has market cap of $5.90 billion. The Company’s products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. It has a 35.91 P/E ratio. The firm offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits , adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; Ethernet solution for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale Web 2.0, and cloud data centers; and Ethernet adapters.

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 EPS, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.28 million for 17.08 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.91% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $107.97. About 446,555 shares traded or 0.64% up from the average. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 23/04/2018 – Eyal Waldman, CEO and President of Mellanox Technologies Receives the 2018 Global Industry Leader Award; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 07/03/2018 – Starboard Delivers Open Letter to Mellanox Shareholders; 17/05/2018 – Mellanox Technologies Increases 2Q and Full Yr 2018 Outlook; 08/05/2018 – Mellanox and Red Hat Deliver Enhanced Performance and Simplicity for NFV Infrastructure and Agile Cloud Data Centers; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX SEES 2Q REV. $255M TO $265M, EST. $250.8M; 15/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees FY18 Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 19/03/2018 – STARBOARD: MELLANOX ACTION EMPHASIZES CHANGE IS NEEDED; 16/05/2018 – Mellanox Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Among 3 analysts covering Ligand Pharma (NASDAQ:LGND), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Ligand Pharma has $254 highest and $11000 lowest target. $184.67’s average target is 109.71% above currents $88.06 stock price. Ligand Pharma had 8 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Roth Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Roth Capital. H.C. Wainwright maintained Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) rating on Wednesday, March 20. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $254 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, August 5. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold LGND shares while 99 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 23.84 million shares or 7.82% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Century Companies Inc stated it has 23,946 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Com holds 8,128 shares. Comerica Bank, Michigan-based fund reported 27,293 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 0% or 183 shares. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc holds 0.14% or 46,278 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 15 shares. Whittier reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc stated it has 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Bluemountain Management Llc invested in 0.05% or 35,289 shares. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc reported 1,915 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.01% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). First Republic Management holds 0% or 3,637 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) for 1,008 shares. The New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND).

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) stake by 28,524 shares to 124,354 valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Strategic Education Inc. stake by 3,951 shares and now owns 34,387 shares. Biotelemetry Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Ligand (LGND) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy in August – The Motley Fool” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Ligand Partner CASI Pharmaceuticals Launches EVOMELA® in China – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 13 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.74 million activity. $95,980 worth of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) was bought by Patel Sunil on Friday, August 2. 1,000 shares valued at $93,594 were bought by Davis Todd C on Friday, August 2. 2,500 Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) shares with value of $285,725 were bought by HIGGINS JOHN L. 250 shares were bought by Aryeh Jason, worth $26,753. $43,091 worth of stock was bought by Korenberg Matthew E on Tuesday, September 3.