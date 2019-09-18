Falcon Point Capital Decreased Its Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Position; Hexcel (HXL) Sentiment Is 1.03

Hexcel Corp (HXL) investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 159 funds increased and started new holdings, while 155 sold and decreased stock positions in Hexcel Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 73.33 million shares, up from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Hexcel Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 14 to 13 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 119 Increased: 100 New Position: 59.

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Watts Water Technologies (WTS) stake by 41.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 12,676 shares as Watts Water Technologies (WTS)’s stock rose 9.55%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 18,166 shares with $1.69M value, down from 30,842 last quarter. Watts Water Technologies now has $3.36B valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $97.89. About 112,619 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 22/03/2018 – Watts Water Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TODD A. TRAPP, ITS CFO, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE COMPANY ON APRIL 6, 2018; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.82; 11/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at Conference May 30; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 03/04/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Switch Inc stake by 85,729 shares to 278,995 valued at $3.65 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) stake by 59,618 shares and now owns 174,978 shares. R1 Rcm Inc. was raised too.

Analysts await Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WTS’s profit will be $35.74M for 23.53 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold WTS shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 23.25 million shares or 1.89% more from 22.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jupiter Asset accumulated 129,337 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Ameriprise holds 0.01% or 185,680 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.51% or 141,984 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 0.78% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Wilen Investment Mngmt Corp owns 34,507 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Com (Trc) accumulated 1,305 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 2,508 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 13,204 shares. Td Asset Mngmt has 225,000 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 6,000 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 13,096 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) for 24,297 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can reported 0.01% stake. Renaissance Technologies Llc reported 232,400 shares.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.72 million for 23.44 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $7.10 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. It has a 24.16 P/E ratio. The Composite Materials segment makes and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates used in various applications, including military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, transport, and other industrial applications.

Trinity Street Asset Management Llp holds 7.41% of its portfolio in Hexcel Corporation for 471,188 shares. Broad Run Investment Management Llc owns 1.73 million shares or 6.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl has 4.9% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The California-based Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. has invested 4.19% in the stock. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc Ca, a California-based fund reported 283,882 shares.

