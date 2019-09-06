Falcon Point Capital Decreased Its Omnicell (OMCL) Holding; 2 Analysts Are Bullish Vocera Communications, Inc. (VCRA) Last Week

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) stake by 53.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 42,293 shares as Omnicell Inc. (OMCL)’s stock declined 6.56%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 36,084 shares with $2.92 million value, down from 78,377 last quarter. Omnicell Inc. now has $3.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 4.34% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $71.85. About 235,487 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 27/03/2018 – Mercyhealth Adopts Omnicell’s XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System to Enhance Patient Safety; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 14/03/2018 – Infirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ Omnicell Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMCL); 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC – FOR YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS PRODUCT BOOKINGS TO BE BETWEEN $625 MLN AND $660 MLN

Among 2 analysts covering Vocera (NYSE:VCRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vocera has $37 highest and $35 lowest target. $36’s average target is 56.25% above currents $23.04 stock price. Vocera had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Monday, March 11. See Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) latest ratings:

The stock increased 2.72% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 433,774 shares traded or 3.19% up from the average. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 10/04/2018 – Vocera Comms at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Vocera Comms; 07/05/2018 – Major Health Partners Improves Clinical Workflows and Patient Satisfaction with Vocera Solution; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Adj EPS 28c-Adj EPS 48c; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.28 TO $0.48; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees 2Q Rev $39.5M-$43.5M

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, energy, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $724.86 million. The companyÂ’s communication solution could be integrated with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers Vocera Communication System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, including hands-free, wearable, voice-controlled communication badges, and third-party mobile devices.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold Vocera Communications, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Invest Limited Company has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). C Grp Incorporated Hldg A S stated it has 0.06% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested 0.88% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). White Pine Cap Limited owns 55,935 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Blackrock has invested 0% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). 421,500 are owned by Paradigm Mngmt Inc. Barclays Public Ltd has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 179,469 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.88% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.49M shares. Moreover, Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 87,318 shares. Comerica National Bank has 0.01% invested in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 45,307 shares. Sei Invests owns 27,335 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0% or 163,772 shares. Menta Lc has 8,300 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street reported 1.12 million shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 35,999 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust accumulated 1,245 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 11,722 shares. Scout accumulated 123,574 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 2,198 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 19,016 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 1,835 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% or 20,341 shares. 1.55M were reported by Conestoga Capital Advisors Lc. New York-based Braun Stacey Assoc Inc has invested 1.1% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) for 65,386 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr Incorporated reported 10,195 shares. Millrace Asset holds 1.08% or 15,904 shares in its portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.27M for 35.22 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Cardiovascular Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) stake by 124,676 shares to 143,828 valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1. It also upped R1 Rcm Inc. stake by 55,641 shares and now owns 69,667 shares. Seaspine Holdings Corp. was raised too.