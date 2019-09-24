Falcon Point Capital Cut Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Holding By $1.18 Million; Square Class A (SQ) Sellers Increased By 13.68% Their Shorts

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Watts Water Technologies (WTS) stake by 41.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 12,676 shares as Watts Water Technologies (WTS)’s stock rose 9.55%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 18,166 shares with $1.69 million value, down from 30,842 last quarter. Watts Water Technologies now has $3.24B valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $94.15. About 173,977 shares traded or 25.99% up from the average. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC WTS.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $85 FROM $83; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 09/03/2018 Watts Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 20C; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ROBERT J. PAGANO, COMPANY’S PRESIDENT AND CEO, WILL ACT AS CFO ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure of CFO Todd Trapp; 19/03/2018 – Watts Partners with Planet Water Foundation to Bolster Clean Drinking Water Supply for Communities in Need in Puerto Rico; 14/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies to Participate in Seaport Global Transports & Industrials Conference; 30/03/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES DEPARTURE OF CFO

Square Inc Class A (NYSE:SQ) had an increase of 13.68% in short interest. SQ’s SI was 31.71M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 13.68% from 27.90 million shares previously. With 8.58 million avg volume, 4 days are for Square Inc Class A (NYSE:SQ)’s short sellers to cover SQ’s short positions. The SI to Square Inc Class A’s float is 10.6%. The stock decreased 1.88% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $56.76. About 8.46 million shares traded. Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has risen 22.54% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SQ News: 26/04/2018 – Square To Acquire Weebly; 16/05/2018 – DORSEY: SQUARE CAPITAL IS NOT COMPETING WITH ANY BANK; 26/04/2018 – Square to buy Weebly for $365 million; 08/05/2018 – Introducing Square for Restaurants: A Dedicated Point of Sale and Complete Set of Tools Built for Today’s Restaurants, Featuring Caviar Integration; 23/05/2018 – Square Announces Pricing of $750 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 16/05/2018 – Jack Dorsey Wants Square to Help Solve Bitcoin Payments, But Is the Market Ready? — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – Good day to be @jack – both $SQ and $TWTR making highs today; 02/05/2018 – Square Projects Profit That May Miss Estimates on Expense Growth; 16/05/2018 – Square: Cash App Downloads Pick up the Pace — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – SQUARE – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED CONVERTIBLE NOTE HEDGE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE/MORE OF INITIAL PURCHASER OR ITS AFFILIATES OR OTHERS

Among 9 analysts covering Square (NYSE:SQ), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Square has $9500 highest and $5500 lowest target. $77.80’s average target is 37.07% above currents $56.76 stock price. Square had 18 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating. The rating was upgraded by Craig Hallum to “Hold” on Wednesday, September 18. The stock of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, September 9 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, September 12 by Canaccord Genuity. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7500 target in Friday, September 20 report.

Square, Inc. develops and provides payment processing, point-of-sale , financial, and marketing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $24.24 billion. It provides Square Point of Sale, a POS application software that offers managed payments solutions and advanced software products, including Square Dashboard, a cloud reporting and analytics tool that provides sellers with real-time data and insights about sales, items, customers, and employees; Square Payroll, which empowers sellers to hire, onboard, and pay employees and the associated taxes; and customer engagement tools that help sellers to enhance their business through digital customer feedback, marketing, and loyalty programs. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers in-person/card present payments solutions, such as magstripe readers, contactless and chip readers, and chip card readers; and Square Stand that transforms an iPad into a POS terminal.

Analysts await Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. WTS’s profit will be $35.73M for 22.63 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Watts Water Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.59% negative EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) stake by 59,618 shares to 174,978 valued at $3.12 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Merit Medical Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) stake by 8,082 shares and now owns 69,169 shares. Omnicell Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) was raised too.

