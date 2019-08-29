Falcon Point Capital Cut Proofpoint (PFPT) Holding; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Caterpillar Inc. (CAT)

Among 5 analysts covering Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), 1 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Caterpillar has $155 highest and $10000 lowest target. $120.83’s average target is 5.20% above currents $114.86 stock price. Caterpillar had 13 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Sell” rating and $105 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was downgraded by Atlantic Securities. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 8 by Goldman Sachs. See Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) latest ratings:

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) stake by 8.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 4,712 shares as Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 48,561 shares with $5.90M value, down from 53,273 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc. now has $6.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $110.62. About 566,776 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 16/03/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $120; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c; 15/05/2018 – Whale Rock Capital Management Buys 2.1% Position in Proofpoint; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c

Caterpillar Inc. manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives for heavy and general construction, rental, quarry, aggregate, mining, waste, material handling, gas and oil, power generation, marine, rail, and industrial markets. The company has market cap of $64.62 billion. The Company’s Construction Industries segment offers backhoe, compact, track-type, small and medium wheel, knuckleboom, and skid steer loaders; small and medium track-type, and site prep tractors; mini, wheel, forestry, small, medium, and large track excavators; and motorgraders, pipelayers, telehandlers, cold planers, asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, and wheel and track skidders and feller bunchers. It has a 10.68 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Resource Industries segment provides electric rope and hydraulic shovel, landfill and soil compactor, dragline, large wheel loader, machinery component, track and rotary drill, electronics and control system, work tool, hard rock vehicle and continuous mining system, scoop and hauler, wheel tractor scraper, large track-type tractor, and wheel dozer products; longwall, highwall, and continuous miners; and mining, off-highway, and articulated trucks.

The stock increased 1.31% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $114.86. About 3.08 million shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3.5 percent; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Boosts Guidance; 19/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Form 10-K; 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR – NORTH AMERICA MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED APRIL UP 25 PCT; 04/04/2018 – Caterpillar Beating Deere Shows China Has Farming in Cross-Hairs; 12/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – RAMIN YOUNESSI APPOINTED GROUP PRESIDENT OF ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION; 04/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR SAYS FIRE CONTAINED AFTER SMOKE STACK GAS BUILDUP; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC CAT.N SAYS PRESIDENT ROB CHARTER TO RETIRE

Among 5 analysts covering Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Proofpoint has $145 highest and $9500 lowest target. $130.33’s average target is 17.82% above currents $110.62 stock price. Proofpoint had 11 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Wedbush. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 12. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. Needham maintained Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.12 earnings per share, up 61.29% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.56% EPS growth.