Falcon Point Capital Cut Neogenomics (NEO) Stake by $1.77 Million; Share Price Rose; As Owens Corning (OC) Share Value Rose, Rock Point Advisors Lowered Stake

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Owens Corning Inc (OC) by 21.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 23,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% . The institutional investor held 87,966 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 111,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in Owens Corning Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 1.17M shares traded. Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has declined 7.75% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OC News: 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – EXPECTS AN ENVIRONMENT IN 2018 CONSISTENT WITH CONSENSUS EXPECTATIONS FOR U.S. HOUSING STARTS AND GLOBAL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION GROWTH; 25/03/2018 – Rep. LaHood: LaHood Legislation Honoring Fallen Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens Signed into Law by President; 25/04/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CAPITAL ADDITIONS IN 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $500 MLN; 04/05/2018 – OWENS CORNING – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $800 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning 1Q Net Profit Falls on Inflation Impact; 09/05/2018 – Armanino’s Partner Jeff Owens Honored by Southern Methodist University with its Outstanding Young Alumni Award; 25/04/2018 – Owens Corning Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 30/03/2018 – OWENS CORNING MARCIO SANDRI PRESIDENT, COMPOSITES

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) by 28.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 88,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% . The institutional investor held 219,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50 million, down from 308,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Neogenomics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $24.68. About 353,745 shares traded. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 20/03/2018 – NeoGenomics Names George Cardoza Pres of Pharma Services Division, Sharon Virag CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC NEO.O SAYS SHARON VIRAG APPOINTED CFO; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Loss/Shr 3c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold OC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 97.31 million shares or 2.15% less from 99.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Invsts Lc holds 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) or 500 shares. North Star Invest Management reported 290 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 23,847 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Suntrust Banks reported 19,563 shares. Ingalls Snyder Lc accumulated 4,425 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Company invested in 246 shares. First Mercantile Tru Co invested in 690 shares. Illinois-based Citadel Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 4,402 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Invest Mgmt Corporation has invested 0.01% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Levin Cap Strategies LP reported 10,353 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gulf Intl Natl Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.02% in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC). Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Com has 1.47 million shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) for 6,925 shares.

Analysts await Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, down 2.60% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.54 per share. OC’s profit will be $163.18M for 9.31 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual earnings per share reported by Owens Corning for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.50% EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 6,654 shares to 30,505 shares, valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 230,028 shares in the quarter, for a total of 868,970 shares, and has risen its stake in Box Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.95 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NEO shares while 60 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 75.90 million shares or 10.75% more from 68.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Victory Capital Mgmt owns 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) for 59,760 shares. Ranger Invest Management Limited Partnership holds 1.79% or 1.21M shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 304,297 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) or 45,872 shares. Geode Cap Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 64,209 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Aperio Grp Ltd holds 0% or 39,608 shares in its portfolio. Usa Fincl Portformulas has invested 0.17% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 229,270 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life Insur The has 0% invested in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). First Light Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 1.60 million shares or 4.27% of their US portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 6,451 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs has 6,767 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.04 per share. NEO’s profit will be $4.06 million for 154.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by NeoGenomics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.