Falcon Point Capital Cut Conns (CONN) Holding; Vertex One Asset Management Boosted By $10.48 Million Its Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Stake

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) stake by 292.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc acquired 524,000 shares as Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY)’s stock declined 0.45%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 703,000 shares with $14.46 million value, up from 179,000 last quarter. Brookfield Ppty Partners LP now has $8.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 939,421 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage Intacct; 17/04/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO GET CALPERS, TIAA FINANCING TO BUY GGP; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Brookfield Residential Properties’ Notes B1; Stable Outlook; 17/05/2018 – Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 17/05/2018 – QATAR INVESTMENT AUTHORITY IS NOT AN INVESTOR IN BROOKFIELD TRANSACTION; 11/04/2018 – Tamara C. Darvish Named Capital Automotive Real Estate Services, Inc. Chief Operating Officer; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield Property Partners to buy US mall owner GGP $9.25 billion in cash

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased Conns Inc. (CONN) stake by 25.81% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 40,134 shares as Conns Inc. (CONN)’s stock rose 12.93%. The Falcon Point Capital Llc holds 115,360 shares with $2.64 million value, down from 155,494 last quarter. Conns Inc. now has $558.31 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 228,107 shares traded. Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) has declined 7.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CONN News: 11/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Conn’s Receivables Funding 2017-A; 28/03/2018 – American Greed First Look: ‘Conn’s Job’; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q EPS 10c; 18/04/2018 – Conn’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Rev $420.4M; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S 4Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 54C; 05/04/2018 – CONN’S INC – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2019, CO PLANS TO OPEN BETWEEN FIVE AND NINE NEW STORES IN EXISTING STATES; 09/03/2018 Conn’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Conn’s 4Q Adj EPS 56c; 24/05/2018 – Conn’s, Inc. Announces Closing of Amended and Restated $650 M Credit Facility

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Spartan Energy Acquisiton Co stake by 330,000 shares to 391,500 valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axos Finl Inc stake by 176,300 shares and now owns 394,064 shares. Lilis Energy Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Are the Mall REITs Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “If You Like Dividends, You Should Love These 2 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Macerich Mousetrap – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Howard Hughes hires bankers to explore options; shares +16% – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Carvana Co. (CVNA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts Inc has 0.19% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Montag A Associate Inc accumulated 20,785 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 0% or 3,408 shares. Natixis stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 21,042 were accumulated by Davenport And Lc. Suncoast Equity Mngmt owns 10,940 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Mackenzie Financial accumulated 1.88 million shares. Destination Wealth reported 1,941 shares. National Bank Of America De has 252,681 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 483,952 shares stake. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 22,221 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 15,097 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.81 million are owned by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.93, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold CONN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 22.91 million shares or 7.11% more from 21.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 18,656 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% or 30,312 shares in its portfolio. State Street accumulated 0% or 730,608 shares. 9,313 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Clarivest Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Manatuck Hill Prtnrs Ltd Company reported 120,000 shares or 1.3% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Moreover, Mutual Of America Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN). Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 10,995 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 14,600 shares. Wolverine Asset owns 0% invested in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) for 11,504 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky accumulated 4,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Lc owns 98,931 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased Play Agsinc. stake by 23,669 shares to 201,458 valued at $4.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) stake by 6,654 shares and now owns 30,505 shares. Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) was raised too.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. HAWORTH JAMES H had bought 2,240 shares worth $39,565 on Wednesday, June 5. Saunders William E Jr bought $179,729 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. The insider Miller Norman bought 11,765 shares worth $200,358. Shein Oded also bought $50,880 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) on Thursday, June 6. $453,184 worth of Conn's, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) shares were bought by MARTIN BOB L. Another trade for 5,882 shares valued at $100,170 was bought by Wright Lee A..