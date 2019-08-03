Falcon Point Capital Boosted Its Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Stake by $466,530; Ledyard National Bank Holding in Sempra Energy (SRE) Increased by $327,500 as Shares Rose

Falcon Point Capital Llc increased its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) by 15.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc bought 46,653 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.70% . The institutional investor held 352,483 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, up from 305,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Vonage Holdings Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 2.96 million shares traded. Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) has declined 2.67% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical VG News: 16/04/2018 – MyEyeDr Selects Vonage as Its Business Commun Partner; 14/05/2018 – Vonage Chief Marketing Officer Ted Gilvar to Leave Company June 1; 04/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Names Sagi Dudai Chief Technology Officer; 17/04/2018 – Vonage Announces Vee a Virtual Assistant Chatbot; 25/05/2018 – Vonage Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 Vonage Redefines Business Communications with Launch of Next-Generation Cloud-Native Platform; 12/03/2018 – Vonage Partners With Leading Workflow Automation Providers, iPaaS Providers and Bot Platforms to Bring Real-time Communications to Business Workflows; 14/03/2018 – Nexmo, the Vonage API Platform, Releases New Enterprise Plan; 20/03/2018 – Vonage Launches New Comprehensive Channel Program to Accelerate Adoption of Business Cloud Communications in the Mid-Market and; 16/04/2018 – Vonage Holdings Corp. Announces 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Sempra Energy (SRE) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 2,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.31% . The institutional investor held 13,290 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 10,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Sempra Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.23B market cap company. It closed at $135.68 lastly. It is down 18.30% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SRE News: 20/04/2018 – SoCalGas, Anaheim Fire & Rescue Raise Giant Shovel at Angels Stadium of Anaheim to Remind Southern Californians to Call 811 Before Digging; 12/03/2018 – Sempra Energy: Debra L. Reed to Retire as President and CEO, Effective May 1; 07/05/2018 – Sempra Energy 1Q Rev $2.96B; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ONCOR’S SENIOR SECURED RATING TO A2 FROM A3; OUTLOOK STABLE; 08/03/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – PUBLIC UTILITY COMMISSION OF TEXAS APPROVED ACQUISITION OF ENERGY FUTURE HOLDINGS, INCLUDING EFH’S ABOUT 80-PCT OWNERSHIP OF ONCOR; 10/04/2018 – Sempra Energy Names Trevor Mihalik as CFO, Succeeding Jeffery Martin; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY – UNIT SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES DE MÉXICO S. FOR ABOUT 50 PCT OF FACILITY’S STORAGE AND SEND-OUT CAPACITY; 07/05/2018 – SEMPRA 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY TO INVEST $130M TO BUILD LIQUID FUELS TERMINAL

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 40 investors sold SRE shares while 176 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 241.82 million shares or 0.55% more from 240.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 0.11% or 323,641 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has invested 0.15% in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company invested in 821,815 shares. Highlander Cap Management Ltd has 0.03% invested in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). Employees Retirement System Of Texas accumulated 10,000 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust reported 1,621 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 18,685 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 7,810 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr reported 1,870 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) has 3,874 shares. Department Mb Bancshares N A holds 58 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi reported 0.1% stake. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh reported 6,024 shares. Cornerstone stated it has 733 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Ltd Liability Com invested in 28,101 shares.

More notable recent Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SoCalGas and Calgren Announce Completion of Dairy Renewable Natural Gas Facility, Expected to be Largest in US – PRNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cameron LNG says no tankers expected for Barry’s duration – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wildfire fund bill approved by California lawmakers – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sempra Energy 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $756.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 13,671 shares to 8,800 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consumer Disc Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLY) by 10,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,627 shares, and cut its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector Spdr Etf (XLP).

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50M and $183.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Perficient Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 28,524 shares to 124,354 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 2,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,887 shares, and cut its stake in Conns Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).