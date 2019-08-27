Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Touches $5.83 Low on Aug, 27; Shorts at PALFINGER AG ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRIA (PLFRF) Lowered By 50%

PALFINGER AG ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRIA (OTCMKTS:PLFRF) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. PLFRF’s SI was 1,200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 2,400 shares previously. It closed at $32.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) reached all time low today, Aug, 27 and still has $5.31 target or 9.00% below today’s $5.83 share price. This indicates more downside for the $500.57M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.31 PT is reached, the company will be worth $45.05M less. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 112,643 shares traded. Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has declined 24.31% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.31% the S&P500.

Palfinger AG produces and sells lifting solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, marine cranes, davit systems, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck bodies, roap access professionals, railway systems, and truck mounted forklifts, as well as attachments and equipment for cranes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides its services and products for applications in construction, transport logistics, emergency service organizations, power supply, forestry, agriculture, landscaping/gardening, food and beverage logistics, municipalities, disposal, waterways and shipping, leasing and rental, rail traffic, seafaring, navy/marine, fisheries, gas and oil, events, mining, and research industries, as well as inspection/service/cleaning of structures, buildings, and large machinery; and transportation for the disabled.

Among 4 analysts covering Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Falcon Minerals has $12 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 80.10% above currents $5.83 stock price. Falcon Minerals had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 29 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $500.57 million.