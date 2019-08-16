Falcon Minerals (FLMN) to pay $0.15 on Sep 6, 2019; MAISONS DU MONDE SA FRANCE (MDOUF) Shorts Decreased By 1.69%

MAISONS DU MONDE SA FRANCE (OTCMKTS:MDOUF) had a decrease of 1.69% in short interest. MDOUF’s SI was 145,000 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 1.69% from 147,500 shares previously. It closed at $20.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Falcon Minerals Corp (NASDAQ:FLMN) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 6, 2019. (NASDAQ:FLMN) shareholders before Aug 23, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Falcon Minerals Corp’s current price of $6.01 translates into 2.50% yield. Falcon Minerals Corp’s dividend has Aug 26, 2019 as record date. Aug 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 223,901 shares traded. Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has declined 24.31% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.31% the S&P500.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $516.03 million.

Among 4 analysts covering Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Falcon Minerals has $12 highest and $1000 lowest target. $10.50’s average target is 74.71% above currents $6.01 stock price. Falcon Minerals had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $1000 target in Wednesday, May 29 report.

Maisons du Monde S.A. designs, produces, and sells furniture and home accessories in Europe. The company has market cap of $809.26 million. The firm offers living room, dining room, bedroom and office, hallway and storage, and kitchen and bathroom furniture; dÃ©cor products, such as tableware, soft furnishings, lighting, wall dÃ©cor and home accessories, small storage units, and stationery and accessories; garden furniture, deckchairs and parasols, and garden accessories; and baby nursery, as well as girl, boy, and teen bedroom products. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through 313 stores in 11 countries in Europe; 11 e-commerce Websites; and 3 catalogues.