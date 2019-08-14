Falcon Minerals (FLMN) Reaches $6.01 Low on Aug, 14; Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Raised Its Universal Fst Prods (UFPI) Position

The stock of Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $5.53 target or 8.00% below today’s $6.01 share price. This indicates more downside for the $516.03 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $5.53 PT is reached, the company will be worth $41.28 million less. The stock decreased 3.84% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.01. About 38,117 shares traded. Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has declined 24.31% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.31% the S&P500.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc increased Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI) stake by 68.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc acquired 38,100 shares as Universal Fst Prods Inc (UFPI)’s stock rose 9.21%. The Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc holds 93,496 shares with $2.80M value, up from 55,396 last quarter. Universal Fst Prods Inc now has $2.42B valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.47. About 60,745 shares traded. Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) has risen 13.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical UFPI News: 19/04/2018 – Universal Forest Products Board Approves 6% Increase in the Semiannual Cash Div to 18c Per Shr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Universal Forest Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFPI); 27/03/2018 – UFPI Signs Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets of North Amer Container Corp; 30/05/2018 – Universal Forest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 03/05/2018 – Universal Forest Products: Won’t Immediately Fill Vacancy on Board; 26/05/2018 – Universal Forest Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for May. 30; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOOST SEMIANNUAL DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST: 17C; 19/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL FOREST PRODUCTS INC UFPI.O – BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMIANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.18 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – UFPI BOARD OKS INCREASED SEMIANNUAL DIV

Among 4 analysts covering Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Falcon Minerals had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Wednesday, May 29.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $516.03 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.