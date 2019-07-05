Falcon Minerals (FLMN) At $8.52 Forms Bottom; Soros Fund Management Has Cut Its Ii Vi (IIVI) Position

Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) formed multiple bottom with $8.01 target or 6.00% below today’s $8.52 share price. Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) has $719.49M valuation. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.52. About 88,413 shares traded. Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) has declined 15.65% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.08% the S&P500.

Soros Fund Management Llc decreased Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) stake by 41.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Soros Fund Management Llc sold 9,981 shares as Ii Vi Inc (IIVI)’s stock declined 3.84%. The Soros Fund Management Llc holds 14,042 shares with $523,000 value, down from 24,023 last quarter. Ii Vi Inc now has $2.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.24. About 512,397 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 19.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.52% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 14/05/2018 – II-VI Names Enrico Digirolamo to Board; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Adj EPS 36c; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q Net $30.1M; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q EPS 45c; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 07/05/2018 – II-VI Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Benchmark for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – II-VI Sees 4Q EPS 37c-EPS 43c; 26/03/2018 – II-VI TO BUY COADNA, A LEADER IN WAVELENGTH SELECTIVE SWITCHES; 01/05/2018 – II-VI 3Q REV. $295M, EST. $277.5M

Among 2 analysts covering II-VI Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. II-VI Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BTIG Research maintained the shares of IIVI in report on Monday, June 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Northland Capital on Monday, March 11.

Analysts await II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.46 per share. IIVI’s profit will be $24.78 million for 23.87 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by II-VI Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Falcon Minerals had 7 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” on Wednesday, May 29.

Analysts await Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) to report earnings on August, 5. FLMN’s profit will be $10.13 million for 17.75 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual EPS reported by Falcon Minerals Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.