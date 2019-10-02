Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Both Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 6 -1.99 35.35M -4.36 0.00 PDC Energy Inc. 30 0.43 62.15M -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see Falcon Minerals Corporation and PDC Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 561,111,111.11% 0% 0% PDC Energy Inc. 207,097,634.12% -4.4% -2.3%

Liquidity

Falcon Minerals Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 11.1 and 11.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDC Energy Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Falcon Minerals Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDC Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Falcon Minerals Corporation and PDC Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 PDC Energy Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

$10.5 is Falcon Minerals Corporation’s average target price while its potential upside is 93.73%. Competitively PDC Energy Inc. has a consensus target price of $49.25, with potential upside of 90.52%. Based on the data shown earlier, Falcon Minerals Corporation is looking more favorable than PDC Energy Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.9% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares and 0% of PDC Energy Inc. shares. Insiders held 8% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of PDC Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% PDC Energy Inc. -3.4% -19.39% -31.09% -15.77% -54.51% -3.46%

For the past year PDC Energy Inc. has weaker performance than Falcon Minerals Corporation

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, and Gas Marketing. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment produces and sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to midstream service providers and marketers; and crude oil. The Gas Marketing segment purchases, aggregates, and sells natural gas. This segment markets natural gas to third-party marketers and natural gas utilities, as well as to industrial and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 341.4 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.