Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)

Both Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 5.83 N/A -4.36 0.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.57 N/A 0.22 5.71

Table 1 demonstrates Falcon Minerals Corporation and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Falcon Minerals Corporation is 11.1 while its Current Ratio is 11.1. Meanwhile, HighPoint Resources Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Falcon Minerals Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Falcon Minerals Corporation and HighPoint Resources Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

Falcon Minerals Corporation has a 62.29% upside potential and an average price target of $10.5. Competitively HighPoint Resources Corporation has an average price target of $2.5, with potential upside of 95.31%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, HighPoint Resources Corporation is looking more favorable than Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Falcon Minerals Corporation and HighPoint Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 95.3% respectively. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 8%. Comparatively, HighPoint Resources Corporation has 2.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.