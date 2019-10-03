Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

This is a contrast between Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Independent Oil & Gas and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 6 -1.99 35.35M -4.36 0.00 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 4 0.00 21.11M 0.21 18.00

Table 1 highlights Falcon Minerals Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 561,111,111.11% 0% 0% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 574,985,019.34% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Falcon Minerals Corporation has a consensus target price of $10.5, and a 93.73% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Falcon Minerals Corporation and Epsilon Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 0% respectively. 8% are Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% Epsilon Energy Ltd. 0.09% -7.8% -12.91% -18.37% -17.83% -13.52%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation has stronger performance than Epsilon Energy Ltd.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.