Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Both Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.69 N/A -4.36 0.00 ConocoPhillips 64 1.69 N/A 6.18 9.57

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Falcon Minerals Corporation and ConocoPhillips.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Falcon Minerals Corporation and ConocoPhillips’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% ConocoPhillips 0.00% 22.5% 10.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Falcon Minerals Corporation are 11.1 and 11.1 respectively. Its competitor ConocoPhillips’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. Falcon Minerals Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ConocoPhillips.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Falcon Minerals Corporation and ConocoPhillips.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 ConocoPhillips 0 0 4 3.00

Falcon Minerals Corporation’s upside potential is 35.31% at a $10.5 consensus target price. Competitively ConocoPhillips has a consensus target price of $79.5, with potential upside of 40.78%. The results provided earlier shows that ConocoPhillips appears more favorable than Falcon Minerals Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Falcon Minerals Corporation and ConocoPhillips has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.9% and 74.5%. Insiders held roughly 8% of Falcon Minerals Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.09% of ConocoPhillips’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% ConocoPhillips -1.66% -5.09% -5.73% -10.06% -18.25% -5.24%

For the past year ConocoPhillips has weaker performance than Falcon Minerals Corporation

Summary

ConocoPhillips beats on 8 of the 10 factors Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets; lower-risk conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.