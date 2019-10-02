Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) Comparing side by side

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 6 -1.99 35.35M -4.36 0.00 Yuma Energy Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -19.16 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Yuma Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YUMA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 561,111,111.11% 0% 0% Yuma Energy Inc. 0.00% -144.3% -37.3%

Liquidity

11.1 and 11.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Falcon Minerals Corporation. Its rival Yuma Energy Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Falcon Minerals Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Yuma Energy Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Falcon Minerals Corporation and Yuma Energy Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Yuma Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Falcon Minerals Corporation has a 90.91% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.9% of Falcon Minerals Corporation shares and 21.9% of Yuma Energy Inc. shares. About 8% of Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.38% of Yuma Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% Yuma Energy Inc. -12.94% -53.02% -65.99% -15.6% -74.04% -34.22%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Yuma Energy Inc.

Summary

Falcon Minerals Corporation beats Yuma Energy Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Yuma Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and exploration for conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States Gulf Coast and California. It has onshore assets comprising the Austin Chalk, Tuscaloosa, Wilcox, Frio, Marg Tex, and Hackberry formations located in central and southern Louisiana; and operated and non-operated assets in south Louisiana, including Cameron, Jefferson Davis, LaFourche, Livingston, St. Helena, St. Bernard, and Vermilion parishes. The company also holds operated and non-operated assets located in Jefferson, Brazos, and Madison counties, southeast Texas; non-operated position in the Bakken Shale in North Dakota; and operated positions in Kern and Santa Barbara Counties in California. Yuma Energy, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.