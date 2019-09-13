Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Contrasting side by side

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) are two firms in the Independent Oil & Gas that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.50 N/A -4.36 0.00 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73

Table 1 highlights Falcon Minerals Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Falcon Minerals Corporation is 11.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.1. The Current Ratio of rival Canadian Natural Resources Limited is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Falcon Minerals Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Falcon Minerals Corporation’s consensus target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 54.64%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Falcon Minerals Corporation and Canadian Natural Resources Limited are owned by institutional investors at 72.9% and 66.6% respectively. About 8% of Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -2.35% -7.59% -7.49% -3.77% -24.31% -6.94% Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation has -6.94% weaker performance while Canadian Natural Resources Limited has 4.77% stronger performance.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats on 6 of the 9 factors Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.