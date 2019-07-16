Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 6.77 N/A -4.36 0.00 Altus Midstream Company 6 12.57 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Altus Midstream Company.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Falcon Minerals Corporation and Altus Midstream Company’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Altus Midstream Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Falcon Minerals Corporation’s Current Ratio is 11.1 while its Quick Ratio is 11.1. On the competitive side is, Altus Midstream Company which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.8 Quick Ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Altus Midstream Company.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Altus Midstream Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00

Falcon Minerals Corporation has a 33.76% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10.5. Meanwhile, Altus Midstream Company’s consensus target price is $7, while its potential upside is 83.73%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Altus Midstream Company is looking more favorable than Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Falcon Minerals Corporation and Altus Midstream Company are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 71.6% respectively. 4.5% are Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.8% of Altus Midstream Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -0.12% -9.15% 11.51% -9.56% -15.65% -4.24% Altus Midstream Company 2.75% -10.43% -34.42% -45.64% -46.2% -32.21%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation was less bearish than Altus Midstream Company.

Summary

Falcon Minerals Corporation beats Altus Midstream Company on 4 of the 7 factors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.