Falcon Minerals Corporation (FLMN) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) Contrasting side by side

Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon Minerals Corporation 8 7.03 N/A -4.36 0.00 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 1 1.25 N/A 0.13 9.45

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon Minerals Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0.00% -1.7% -0.6%

Liquidity

11.1 and 11.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Falcon Minerals Corporation. Its rival Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Falcon Minerals Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Falcon Minerals Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Falcon Minerals Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Falcon Minerals Corporation’s average target price is $10.5, while its potential upside is 26.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Falcon Minerals Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 81% and 54.3% respectively. Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.5%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Falcon Minerals Corporation -0.12% -9.15% 11.51% -9.56% -15.65% -4.24% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -4% -17.81% 1.69% -31.43% -57.75% 10.09%

For the past year Falcon Minerals Corporation had bearish trend while Abraxas Petroleum Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Falcon Minerals Corporation beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation on 6 of the 9 factors.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.