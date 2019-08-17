Falcon Edge Capital LP Trimmed Salesforce Com (CRM) Holding by $474,000; As Tri Contl (TY) Stock Value Were Volatile, 1607 Capital Partners Decreased Holding by $2.32 Million

1607 Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tri Contl Corp (TY) by 30.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1607 Capital Partners Llc sold 89,118 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 200,610 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.28 million, down from 289,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1607 Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tri Contl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $26.39. About 40,763 shares traded. Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.95B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $143.89. About 5.31 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE NEW INTEGRATIONS SEEN IN SECOND HALF; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 09/05/2018 – Lucidchart Launches Lucidchart Sales Solution and Salesforce Integration to Empower Sales Teams to Improve Productivity and Com; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Stake Expected to Be Less Than 5; 01/05/2018 – Spaulding Ridge LLC Acquires Buan Consulting, Broadening Services to Include Salesforce.com, CPQ and Contract Management; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE: MULESOFT DEAL CREATES $150M CASH FLOW HEADWIND; 16/03/2018 – Tech company Zuora, founded by early Salesforce employee, files for $100 million IPO; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue

1607 Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.82B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Vance Calif Mun Bd Fd (EVM) by 59,007 shares to 171,207 shares, valued at $1.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Templeton Global Income Fd (GIM) by 58,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley India Invs Fd (IIF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold TY shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 3.95 million shares or 9.71% less from 4.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 75,000 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 10,483 shares. 79,652 are held by Stifel. Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Co reported 47,733 shares stake. Cwm Limited Com has invested 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Wesbanco Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) for 9,093 shares. Susquehanna Int Grp Llp stated it has 11,434 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cohen & Steers Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Creative Planning holds 37,322 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY). Oppenheimer And Commerce Inc reported 8,054 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested in 22,735 shares. Cls Ltd accumulated 78 shares. 86,114 were reported by Brown Advisory. Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 0% in Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY).

More notable recent Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tri-Continental declares $0.265 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Global stocks downgraded by Morgan Stanley as growth slows – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tri-Continental declares $0.24 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Tri-Continental Corporation (NYSE:TY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Texas Pacific Land Trust Appoints Sameer Parasnis as Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer – Business Wire” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “WeWork Stock’s Numbers Just Don’t Work for its Coming IPO – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley: Salesforce Shares Aren’t Pricing In Strong Free Cash Flow Growth – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Compass Point Says Salesforce A Core Holding For Investors, Bullish On Workday – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 399.69 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.