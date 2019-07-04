Falcon Edge Capital LP Trimmed Its Salesforce Com (CRM) Position by $474,000 as Share Value Declined; Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) Stock Value Rose While Alta Capital Management Trimmed Its Position by $30.05 Million

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Stores (DLTR) by 34.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 286,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 554,227 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.22 million, down from 840,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Stores for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $109.75. About 1.15M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Volume Surges More Than 20 Times 20 Day Average; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 09/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $108 FROM $106; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QTR, CO OPENED 130 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 26 STORES, AND CLOSED 5 STORES; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12M, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $155.59. About 3.61M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 19/03/2018 – Brillio Acquires Comity Designs; 06/03/2018 – SAP CEO SAYS HIS “FOCUS IS NOW BIG TIME ON CRM”; TAKES AIM AT RIVALS SALESFORCE.COM AND ORACLE; 22/05/2018 – Salesforce Tower Opens After Transforming San Francisco Skyline; 12/04/2018 – Salesforce Co-Founder and CTO to Participate in Upcoming Investor Meeting; 13/03/2018 – Geneia Chosen to Participate in Salesforce Accelerate Program; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Updates Prior 1Q, FY19 Guidance; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A3 SR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; 28/03/2018 – ORANGE BELGIUM, ORANGE POLSKA PARTNER IN PACT W/ SALESFORCE; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 07/03/2018 – PointClickCare Technologies Extends Capabilities of Salesforce Health Cloud With Its Long-Term and Post-Acute Care Insights

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $99,980 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 5,436 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Fmr Ltd Liability invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 31,249 are owned by Hightower Limited Liability Corporation. Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,059 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Limited Co invested in 8,703 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications Limited reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Intrepid Cap Management reported 78,275 shares. Fred Alger Management has 1.79M shares. Van Den Berg Mgmt I Inc accumulated 120,521 shares. Tci Wealth reported 302 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Advsr holds 0.01% or 28,628 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invests Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). North Star Management holds 175 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Guardian LP has 6,370 shares.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 36,488 shares to 642,549 shares, valued at $34.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 60,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 472,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.90 earnings per share, down 21.74% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.15 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $213.82 million for 30.49 P/E if the $0.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.05% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Check Out Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Probability to Beat Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” on February 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “The Best 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks for Your Retirement – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Amazon Effect On US Airports – Benzinga” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Dollar Tree Is Finally Ready to Break the Buck – The Motley Fool” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management invested in 450 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Intrust Natl Bank Na has 0.39% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 6.67 million shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The holds 0.29% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 145,196 shares. Ems Cap Lp accumulated 729,170 shares. Argent reported 0.07% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Boltwood Mgmt stated it has 1.32% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Blair William & Il invested 0.92% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Avalon Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 2,450 shares. Bollard Limited Liability holds 0% or 500 shares in its portfolio. Personal Capital Corporation owns 280,605 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Brown Advisory accumulated 3.22 million shares. Litman Gregory Asset Ltd Liability Co invested in 57 shares or 0% of the stock. Bartlett And Communication Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 360 shares. Aviva Pcl reported 492,716 shares stake.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $69.89M for 432.19 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Conagra Brands Puts Consumers at the Center of its Business Transformation with Salesforce – PRNewswire” on June 18, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Salesforceâ€™s deal for Tableau smacks of desperation – MarketWatch” published on June 26, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Salesforce Grants Equity Awards to MapAnything Employees Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan – PRNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Bulls vs. Bears: Who’s Right About Domo’s Future? – The Motley Fool” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Slack’s First Earnings Report Anticlimactic, But I Still Think It’s A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.