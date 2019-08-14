Falcon Edge Capital LP Raised Its Position in Uranium Energy (UEC) by $365,600; Aperio Group Lifted Holding in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by $614,718 as Market Value Rose

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In (ARE) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 4,329 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 26,181 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 21,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Alexandria Real Estate Eq In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $143.83. About 310,948 shares traded. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) has risen 19.17% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ARE News: 19/03/2018 Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within ICF International, Invitae, Encore Wire, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Syndax Pharma; 23/05/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES SAYS PETER MOGLIA’S TITLE WAS AMENDED BY BOARD TO CO-CEO & CO-CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MAY 22 – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Stephen A. Richardson And Peter M. Moglia As Co-Chief Executive Officers; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE NAMES RICHARDSON, MOGLIA AS CO-CEOS; 22/03/2018 – ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, NAMES CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE; 30/04/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate 1Q Net $132.4M; 12/04/2018 – Alexandria LaunchLabs, the Premier Life Science Startup Platform, to Open in Fall 2018 at the Alexandria Center at One Kendall Square in the Heart of East Cambridge; 20/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Jennifer J. Banks And Larry J. Diamond As Co-Chief Operating Officers; 21/03/2018 – ARE NAMES DEAN A. SHIGENAGA, THOMAS J. ANDREWS AS CO-PRESIDENTS; 21/03/2018 – Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. Appoints Dean A. Shigenaga and Thomas J. Andrews as Co-Presidents

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.22% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85 million, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.81M market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.0148 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9509. About 1.01M shares traded. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 38.86% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold ARE shares while 116 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.20 million shares or 0.02% less from 108.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership owns 9,673 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.08% or 483,304 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% or 282 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 9,656 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 3,892 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 0.09% or 1.05 million shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 9,000 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 2,900 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 3.14 million shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt holds 0.04% or 56,953 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advisors accumulated 2,437 shares. 26,181 were accumulated by Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability. Bokf Na holds 0.01% or 2,461 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 454,861 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board stated it has 198,945 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 5,653 shares to 109,598 shares, valued at $6.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 89,232 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 846,019 shares, and cut its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.79 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 8 investors sold UEC shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 47.48 million shares or 5.21% more from 45.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation, a Connecticut-based fund reported 95,869 shares. Intll Grp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Hightower Advisors Ltd stated it has 26,717 shares. Lpl Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). The Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Parametric Portfolio Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Citigroup Inc reported 475,670 shares stake. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Wesbanco Savings Bank reported 15,000 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated holds 11,981 shares. Comml Bank Of America De owns 3,270 shares. Iowa-based Principal has invested 0% in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 220,011 shares. Prescott Grp Cap Management Ltd Liability owns 740,200 shares.