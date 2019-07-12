Falcon Edge Capital LP Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $1.54 Million as Shares Rose; Northstar Group Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) Raised by $409,400

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $138.75. About 8.64M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 20/03/2018 – Mellanox Simplifies Hybrid Cloud Connectivity Between Enterprises and Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorganization–Update; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft is launching an adjustable Xbox controller for disabled gamers; 25/04/2018 – FIS to Host Investor Conference on May 8; 11/04/2018 – Source-to-Pay Leader Determine, Inc. Increases Position in Top Analyst Firm Spend Matters April 2018 SolutionMap(SM) Rankings; 16/05/2018 – ValueAct Dumps Microsoft, Express Scripts — Barron’s Blog; 26/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS HAS MITIGATED ISSUE WITH MSDN, TECHNET SITES; 24/04/2018 – DENMARK’S SAXO BANK SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT WITH THE AIM OF RUNNING ITS TECHNOLOGY STACK ON THE MICROSOFT CLOUD; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 27/04/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Bühler and Microsoft committed to improving availability of safe and healthy food

Northstar Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Group Inc bought 230 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,717 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, up from 2,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Group Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $10.66 during the last trading session, reaching $2011.73. About 1.45M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC SAYS PRIME MEMBERS RECEIVE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY FOR FREE AND ULTRA-FAST DELIVERY WITHIN ONE HOUR FOR $7.99 ON ORDERS OF $35 OR MORE; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 30/05/2018 – Inside the $63 million mansion that’s the most expensive in DC area-beating out Jeff Bezos’ pad; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 15/05/2018 – The video-focused division of Amazon Web Services has hired two FPGA specialists and has job openings for more; 09/05/2018 – Knowledgent and Talend Unveil New Customer-360 Data Management Solution; 22/03/2018 – “Leupold’s Fresh Tracks with Randy Newberg” Moves to Amazon Prime Video; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Trust Commercial Bank N A Or holds 429 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp has 1.24M shares for 0.88% of their portfolio. Buckingham Cap Mgmt accumulated 12,149 shares or 2.04% of the stock. Earnest Prns Lc holds 0% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 190 shares. Moreover, Wade G W Incorporated has 0.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 14,415 are owned by Selkirk Limited Liability Company. Baltimore holds 2.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 6,762 shares. Howe Rusling Incorporated holds 5,200 shares or 1.6% of its portfolio. Lansdowne Ptnrs (Uk) Llp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,874 shares. 33,500 were reported by Cypress Funds Limited Liability. Raymond James Na has invested 0.78% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Oakbrook Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.69% or 15,679 shares. Jnba Financial Advisors reported 1,098 shares. Annex Advisory Limited Liability Co stated it has 493 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Corp holds 825 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsal Capital Limited Company has 1.32 million shares for 10.18% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) accumulated 0.91% or 126,918 shares. Central Comml Bank And Company has invested 0.38% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Motco holds 1.23% or 104,079 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Canal Insurance Com has 5.29% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 504,910 shares or 11.28% of its portfolio. Fundsmith Limited Liability Partnership reported 8.14% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Neuberger Berman holds 13.12M shares. Middleton & Company Ma owns 53,459 shares. Birch Hill Inv Advisors Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 496,139 shares. Marsico Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Tiemann Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 48,690 shares or 4.37% of all its holdings. Hite Hedge Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dnb Asset As holds 3.69 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers, a Texas-based fund reported 941,646 shares.