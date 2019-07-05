Falcon Edge Capital LP Maintains Stake in Red Hat (RHT); Amarillo National Bank Has Raised Its Atmos Energy (ATO) Position

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.51 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.7 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500.

Amarillo National Bank increased its stake in Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) by 21.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amarillo National Bank bought 5,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.26 million, up from 26,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amarillo National Bank who had been investing in Atmos Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $106.13. About 88,268 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) has risen 15.18% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY REAFFIRMS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Backs FY18 EPS $3.85-EPS $4.05; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 26/04/2018 – Kansas CC: In the Matter of the Investigation of Atmos Energy; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60; 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Corporation Reports Earnings for Fiscal 2018 Second Quarter and Six Months; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 10/04/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY CORP ATO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $87

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 0.31% or 11.52 million shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And owns 0.04% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 982,243 shares. Synovus Financial Corporation, a Georgia-based fund reported 440 shares. Stevens Capital LP invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Westpac Banking Corporation invested in 27,800 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 3,055 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 4,132 are owned by Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt. Stifel Financial holds 33,759 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated owns 675,714 shares. Omni Partners Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 673,841 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 7,802 shares stake. Northern stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Calamos Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). The New York-based Clearbridge Invs Ltd has invested 0.36% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT).

