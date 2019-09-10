Falcon Edge Capital LP Lowered Its Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.54 Million as Market Value Rose; Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Increased by $1.64 Million

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 40.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity bought 46,805 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 163,691 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74M, up from 116,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.01. About 18,931 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q EPS 49C, EST. 33C; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners Buys New 1% Position in Supernus; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, ALSO REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 15/03/2018 – SUPERNUS REPORTS PRICING OF $350M PRIVATE OFFER OF CONV NOTES

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19 million, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $134.95. About 3.68M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT; 14/05/2018 – ClearSky Data Introduces Scale-Up NAS Capabilities to Combine Flash Performance, Cloud Elasticity, Built-in Backup and Disaster Recovery; 24/04/2018 – Sprinklr Hires Former Microsoft U.S. CMO Grad Conn as Chief Experience and Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 29/05/2018 – In March, Microsoft’s Windows organization was split up; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 15/03/2018 – Microsoft’s cloud business is growing gangbusters and it just unveiled a new video game division; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 605.28 million shares. Old Point Trust Financial Ser N A owns 4.04% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 65,911 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP stated it has 35,480 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bangor Savings Bank has 0.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,649 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 143,427 shares. Cidel Asset Mgmt Inc holds 293,420 shares. Suntrust Banks has 2.48M shares. Duncker Streett Com stated it has 1.6% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howland Capital Limited Liability Corporation reported 484,816 shares. First Mercantile stated it has 63,583 shares. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc invested in 14,865 shares. Weitz Invest Management Inc reported 17,500 shares. First Hawaiian Financial Bank owns 125,941 shares. The Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 3.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). General American Investors holds 4.69% or 400,686 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Microsoft (MSFT) – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/16/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, CYRN, PHUN – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “India’s Jio forms Azure partnership – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft: Best DJ Stock – Buy Now For Near-Term Capital Gain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Supernus Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” on May 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Does Not Impress In ADHD – Seeking Alpha” published on March 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GNW, SUPN, KLAC – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: EC Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Kyowa Kirin’s Parkinson’s Add-On Therapy Approved – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Company reported 24,544 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.21% or 632,730 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 23,038 shares. Shanda Asset invested in 10,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit has invested 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Massachusetts-based Wellington Management Llp has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Citigroup reported 49,457 shares. 67,220 were accumulated by Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn has 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Malaga Cove Lc invested in 0.23% or 10,504 shares. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Limited Liability owns 947,231 shares for 2.79% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 7,732 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Trust holds 5,950 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 146,638 shares. Alps Advisors reported 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity, which manages about $12.10 billion and $648.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 98,325 shares to 542,745 shares, valued at $9.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in National Health Invs Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 33,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,484 shares, and cut its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO).