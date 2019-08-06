Falcon Edge Capital LP Lowered Its Position in Salesforce Com (CRM) as Stock Declined; Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Market Value Declined While Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lowered Position by $6.27 Million

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $142.82. About 12.66 million shares traded or 84.29% up from the average. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 02/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS SALESFORCE.COM INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017 AND FISCAL YEAR 2018, ASC 606 IS CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO HAVE AN IMMATERIAL BENEFIT TO COMPANY’S REVENUE; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to buy MuleSoft in $6.5 bln deal; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies; 30/05/2018 – Dick’s Sporting Goods, Target and Salesforce are making headlines this morning; 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive – Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 23/03/2018 – WeissLaw LLP Investigates MuleSoft, Inc. Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 96.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 78,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 2,885 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $233,000, down from 81,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $87.68. About 2.67 million shares traded or 100.70% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $7.54 million activity. On Wednesday, February 13 BLOCK KEITH sold $815,800 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,000 shares. 10,000 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares with value of $1.58 million were sold by Benioff Marc. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was sold by Conway Craig. Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $1.03M.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy for 2019 and Beyond – Investorplace.com” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Salesforce.com Inc (CRM) Chairman of the Board & co-CEO Marc Benioff Sold $1.5 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Cramer’s ‘Playbook’ For Profiting From A Fed Rate Cut – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce.Com Is Still King Of SaaS – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $72.56 million for 396.72 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72 million for 16.86 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “TE Connectivity: Better Days Ahead Appear Likely – Seeking Alpha” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “TE Connectivity Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Reuters.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $715.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7,264 shares to 13,811 shares, valued at $1.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 34,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 102,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (NYSE:EMN).

