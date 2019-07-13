Falcon Edge Capital LP Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Dsp Group (DSPG) Holder Awm Investment Company Has Lowered Holding by $4.52 Million

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (DSPG) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 322,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 452,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37 million, down from 775,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.69 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $14.47. About 125,884 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 16.80% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday, May 2, 2018; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 22/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP and Cuebiq Exclusively Partner for lndustry’s First Geo-Behavioral Targeting on Connected TV; 11/04/2018 – DSP Group Launches Production-Ready Module for Industrial IoT Applications; 17/05/2018 – Boston Biomedical, Inc. Announces Presentations for Investigational Agents Napabucasin and DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*) to be Featured at ASCO 2018; 18/05/2018 – VINIT SAMBRE TO TAKE OVER AS HEAD OF EQUITIES AT DSP BLACKROCK; 11/04/2018 – DSP Concepts Promotes Car Audio Expert Michael Fabry as General Manager of its Stuttgart Office; 25/04/2018 – Boston Biomedical Inc. Initiates Two Studies Evaluating WT1 Cancer Peptide Vaccine DSP-7888 (ombipepimut-S*); 08/03/2018 – NTT Electronics Reaches Industry Milestone with 64GBaud High-performance Coherent DSP

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 13,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 272,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.19M, down from 286,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $138.9. About 17.73M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Sits Down with CNBC’s Jon Fortt Today; 26/04/2018 – After watching $AMZN and $INTC surge after hours, $MSFT gets in on the action; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Dropbox IPO oversubscribed; 25/04/2018 – ZDNet: Microsoft’s new open-source tech turns iPads, Surface Pros into big touchscreen; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS AS PART OF ENHANCED ALLIANCE, INFOSYS WILL ALSO ESTABLISH A GLOBAL MICROSOFT CLOUD INNOVATION CENTER IN THE U.S; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT OPEX GUIDANCE IS SLIGHT ABOVE HIGH END OF FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger On $107.5 Million For Oakland Residential Project

Analysts await DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. DSPG’s profit will be $454,299 for 180.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual earnings per share reported by DSP Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -60.00% negative EPS growth.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corporation by 50,000 shares to 319,089 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zafgen Inc. by 698,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners holds 64,900 shares. Moreover, Millennium Management Llc has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 149,888 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md stated it has 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Principal Fincl Group Incorporated has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & Communications has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 4,695 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs reported 49 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Voya Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,058 shares. State Street Corporation holds 219,130 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Apis Limited Liability owns 69,800 shares. The Guernsey-based Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 45,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 121,478 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated accumulated 94,448 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd, Ohio-based fund reported 178,339 shares. Fincl Advantage invested in 0.07% or 800 shares. 19,244 are held by Bell Bank. Stellar Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 42,610 shares or 3.28% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd invested in 1.54% or 2.45 million shares. Garrison Bradford Assocs holds 0.76% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 7,600 shares. Capital Of America holds 199,365 shares. Fincl Architects holds 3,260 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. 208,622 are owned by Patten And Patten Inc Tn. Morgan Dempsey Cap Mngmt Ltd Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harding Loevner Lp owns 1.55M shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Counselors Inc reported 2.56% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ithaka Grp Limited has invested 6.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Rench Wealth Mgmt has 4.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 53,477 shares. Partner Fund Management Limited Partnership reported 296,300 shares stake.

