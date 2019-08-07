Falcon Edge Capital LP Lifted Its Position in Red Hat (RHT) by $873,600; Jackson Square Partners Position in Haemonetics Mass Com (HAE) Has Increased by $16.35 Million

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Haemonetics Corp Mass Com (HAE) by 12.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 187,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.81% . The institutional investor held 1.66 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.84M, up from 1.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp Mass Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $129.49. About 403,618 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q ADJ EPS 43C, EST. 42C; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Appoints Said Bolorforosh Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 ADJ SHR $2.00 – $2.30; 08/05/2018 – CORRECT: HAEMONETICS 1Q ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34 million, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43 billion market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – YEAR-END DEFERRED REVENUE BALANCE OF $2.6 BLN, UP 25% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Rev $772.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Mid Cap Growth Adds O’Reilly Auto, Exits Red Hat; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat Appoints Alfred W. Zollar to Its Bd of Directors; 20/04/2018 – DJ Red Hat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHT)

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New Com (NYSE:DG) by 815,540 shares to 3.57 million shares, valued at $425.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Holdings Inc by 994,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.34M shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc Com (NYSE:ANET).