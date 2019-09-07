Falcon Edge Capital LP Increases Position in Uranium Energy (UEC); Shareholder Chartist Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Uranium Energy Corp (UEC) by 38.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 365,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.22% . The hedge fund held 1.32 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 951,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Uranium Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.11M market cap company. The stock increased 2.85% or $0.0277 during the last trading session, reaching $1. About 2.05M shares traded or 25.35% up from the average. Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:UEC) has declined 38.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.86% the S&P500. Some Historical UEC News: 25/05/2018 – SAFRAN SAF.PA – SAFRAN AND UEC SATURN SIGN FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT TO REENGINE BERIEV BE-200 FIRE-FIGHTING AIRCRAFT; 03/05/2018 – URANIUM ENERGY CORP COMPLETES PURCHASE OF NORTH RENO CREEK ISR; 03/05/2018 – Uranium Energy Corp Completes the Acquisition of the North Reno Creek ISR Project; 05/04/2018 Uranium Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 63.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 1,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $441.69 million, up from 2,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $139.55. About 3.97M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video); 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 29/05/2018 – “There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a tweet following the announcement; 21/03/2018 – TDG: NBCU, Fox, and Disney (san ESPN) Top List of Preferred Network Families; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bronson Point Management Limited Liability Corp reported 3.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 4.17 million are owned by Principal Grp Inc. Yakira Cap Inc has invested 2.68% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.09% or 47,461 shares. The Kansas-based Kwmg Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Investment Group Inc Inc has invested 0.65% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Asset One Limited holds 899,000 shares. Torch Wealth Ltd Com holds 2.05% or 29,943 shares in its portfolio. Windsor Cap Mngmt Lc has invested 0.27% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bennicas Assocs holds 2.03% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 20,825 shares. Ar Asset Mgmt Inc holds 1.89% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 45,583 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Lc reported 174,449 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc has invested 0.42% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loeb Partners Corp owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ls Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 176,155 shares for 1.22% of their portfolio.

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $119.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Homebuilders (XHB) by 516 shares to 21,424 shares, valued at $825.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Basic Materials (IYM) by 152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,776 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Emerging Market (VWO).