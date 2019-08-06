Falcon Edge Capital LP Increased Position in Red Hat (RHT); D-E Shaw & Company Has Trimmed Its Zebra Technologies (Put) (ZBRA) Holding by $11.44 Million as Market Value Rose

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 08/05/2018 – NGINX and Red Hat Collaborate to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of Microservices; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 25/04/2018 – Red Hat Accelerates Software-Defined Storage Adoption with Red Hat Storage One; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Drives Hybrid Cloud-Native Services with CoreOS, Red Hat OpenShift Integration; 20/03/2018 – Trilio Joins Red Hat Connect for Technology Partner Program, Achieves Certification for Red Hat OpenStack Platform; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 08/05/2018 – NeuVector Extends Red Hat OpenShift Availability with Role-Based Access Controls for Automated Run-time Container Security; 07/05/2018 – Using OpenShift on OpenStack, Red Hat Customers Power Infrastructure and Application Modernization; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Adj EPS 91c

D-E Shaw & Company Inc decreased its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (Put) (ZBRA) by 82.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-E Shaw & Company Inc sold 54,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.81% . The hedge fund held 12,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 66,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-E Shaw & Company Inc who had been investing in Zebra Technologies Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $199.67. About 623,171 shares traded. Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) has risen 54.19% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ZBRA News: 15/03/2018 – Zebra Tech at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research; 24/04/2018 – ZEBRA HOLDINGS AND INVESTMENTS S.à.R.L. ACQUIRES UNITS OF GENERATION MINING LIMITED; 26/04/2018 – Zebra Technologies’ Innovative Approach to Design Recognized with Fourth Consecutive Red Dot Award; 05/03/2018 – Doc Halo Joins Zebra’s PartnerConnect Program; 08/05/2018 – Zebra Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.10-Adj EPS $2.30; 09/05/2018 – Leading Creative Content Production Company CreativeDrive Acquires Zebra Worldwide; 08/03/2018 – Zebra Tech Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Mar. 15; 08/05/2018 – ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP ZBRA.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6 TO 9 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Car Insurance Penalties For Distracted Driving Up Nearly 8,000% Since 2011, The Zebra Reports; 15/05/2018 – Select Equity Adds Zebra Tech, Exits Signet, Cuts Dentsply: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 251 are held by Commonwealth Bancshares Of. Moreover, Verition Fund Management Llc has 0.06% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Creative Planning has invested 0.01% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Moreover, Highvista Strategies Lc has 2.33% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 15,646 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 2,703 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors owns 297 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 546,316 are owned by Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. First Fincl Corporation In reported 5,526 shares or 0.75% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Co holds 21,812 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 295,449 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company has 0% invested in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) for 53 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.02% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Highbridge Capital Limited Com reported 45,000 shares. 133,218 are owned by Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Rech. 47,517 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Llc.

More notable recent Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays: Cisco’s Acquisition Of Acacia Trades At A 9% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Wedbush: IBM-Red Hat Deal Holds Execution Risks – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli’s Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Tortoise Announces Expected Constituent Change Due to Merger and Acquisition Activity – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “With IBM-Red Hat deal done, these are the things to look for in the coming weeks – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

D-E Shaw & Company Inc, which manages about $81.36B and $77.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1.25 million shares to 1.63M shares, valued at $254.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Reinsurance Grp Of America I (NYSE:RGA) by 4,932 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,832 shares, and has risen its stake in Applied Matls Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT).

More notable recent Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 319% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zebra Technologies Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How Zebra Technologies Shares Rose 22.2% In June – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade Talk Cools Off Record-Setting Market – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Stock Might be a Great Pick – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ZBRA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 45.87 million shares or 5.88% less from 48.74 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.27% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 47,660 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Shaker Invests Lc Oh invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Carroll Financial Inc reported 11 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 3,898 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 0.02% invested in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA) for 22,542 shares. Jane Street Group Incorporated stated it has 0% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). 2,205 are owned by First Hawaiian Fincl Bank. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.04% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Atria Invs Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,124 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.01% in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 65,045 shares. Cutter And Brokerage reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA).