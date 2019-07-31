Falcon Edge Capital LP Increased Its Red Hat (RHT) Stake by $873,600; As Heico (HEI.A) Stock Were Volatile, Lmr Partners Llp Boosted Its Stake by $2.49 Million

Falcon Edge Capital Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 0.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp bought 4,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.94% with the market. The hedge fund held 505,409 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.34M, up from 500,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 12.46% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $172 FROM $160; 26/03/2018 – Red Hat 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 03/05/2018 – C3 Recognized as Red Hat Certified Cloud and Service Provider; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT INC – TOTAL BACKLOG FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 WAS IN EXCESS OF $3.4 BLN, UP 24 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/03/2018 – RED HAT SEES 1Q REV. $800M TO $810.0M, EST. $795.0M; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat and Microsoft Co-Develop the First Red Hat OpenShift Jointly Managed Service on a Public Cloud; 27/03/2018 – RED HAT INC RHT.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $129; RATING NEUTRAL; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat Helps Power Tata Communications’ IZO™ Private Cloud with OpenShift and OpenStack; 08/05/2018 – IBM and Red Hat Join Forces to Accelerate Hybrid Cloud Adoption; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit

Lmr Partners Llp increased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI.A) by 253.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lmr Partners Llp bought 29,642 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 41,315 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 11,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lmr Partners Llp who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $107.03. About 187,477 shares traded. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) has risen 42.87% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.44% the S&P500.

Lmr Partners Llp, which manages about $1.96 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 8,184 shares to 5,634 shares, valued at $376,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 55,379 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,908 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kellner Capital Ltd Co invested in 7.39% or 59,400 shares. Shell Asset Co invested in 0.04% or 11,066 shares. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 818 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.04% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) or 363,765 shares. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0.02% or 4,132 shares. Scotia stated it has 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Legal General Grp Public Ltd Co has invested 0.11% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Fairfax Finance Holdg Can invested 0.08% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 45,744 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Berkshire Hathaway invested in 0.47% or 5.11 million shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity invested in 133,218 shares. Swedbank holds 344,458 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 20,018 shares stake. Gsa Capital Llp holds 3,961 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.