Falcon Edge Capital LP Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Trimmed as Stock Value Declined; As Six Flags Entertainment (SIX) Stock Declined, Advent Capital Management Cut Its Holding

Falcon Edge Capital Lp decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Edge Capital Lp sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 63,900 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.12 million, down from 66,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Edge Capital Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $130.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $3.34 during the last trading session, reaching $152.73. About 4.82M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce is in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft, sources tell Reuters; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 23/05/2018 – Insycle launches on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce beat estimates on revenue for its fiscal first quarter, and its second-quarter revenue guidance also exceeded estimates; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce To Invest $2.2 Billion In Its French Business In The Next 5 Years — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce To Buy Mulesoft, Valuing Company At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce earnings beat on cloud strength, raises forecast; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce’s pricey MuleSoft deal could force rivals to pay up for cloud software companies

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX) by 23.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The institutional investor held 80,000 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, down from 105,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Six Flags Entertainment Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $58.62. About 846,252 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 25/04/2018 – Six Flags, Comcast’s Universal Theme Parks See Off-Season Surge; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags Also to Operate Frontier City and White Water Bay in Oklahoma; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – TERMS OF ARRANGEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 29/05/2018 – Six Flags Announces 11th Park Coming to China; 24/04/2018 – Six Flags 1Q Loss $62.3M; 04/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – CO, SAUDI ARABIA’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND THE PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, PLAN TO DEVELOP SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN RIYADH; 23/05/2018 – CFO Moves: Six Flags Entertainment, Nissan Motor, Tronc

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dakota Wealth invested in 0.32% or 27,738 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested in 0.29% or 145,196 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) has 4,871 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Fincl Inc has 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Smithfield Trust Company owns 3,170 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset stated it has 1.57% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Trillium Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.77% or 95,724 shares. Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks holds 145,677 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Llc holds 0.53% or 77,000 shares in its portfolio. First Trust reported 12,574 shares stake. Csat Investment Advisory Lp accumulated 0% or 16 shares. Oakworth owns 0.02% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 467 shares. Permanens Capital LP accumulated 0.14% or 3,000 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il accumulated 0.79% or 141,089 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.15% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CRM’s profit will be $170.63 million for 190.91 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.30 EPS, up 6.48% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.16 per share. SIX’s profit will be $188.68 million for 6.37 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Six Flags Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 144.68% EPS growth.

